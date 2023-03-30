In 2021 the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley was serving 56 patients on average each day in the valley with end-of-life care, bereavement services or help with serious illnesses. With seven employees, the facility provided services to 1,367 people, 135 of them were hospice patients.
The vast minority of Hospice patients and families are Hispanic. The ones that don’t speak English have a challenge getting the free services.
The Hospice recently sought a $5,000 grant from a local foundation to pay for a telephone “language line” translation service to work with Hispanic patients and their families, Executive Director Lisa Wild told the Express.
“Right now all of our bereavement support groups are in English only,” Wild said earlier this week. “We are working with St. Luke’s Community Health to hold a Spanish speaking group through a translator.”
Wild said only 5%-6% of Hospice patients are Hispanic, yet 24% of the population in Blaine County is Hispanic, according to 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Wild said the disparity could be the result of poor communication about what Hospice does.
“It’s possible that this portion of the community doesn’t even know we exist,” she said.
Hospice gets two-thirds of its patients through hospital referrals and one-third through word of mouth, usually from former Hospice patient families.
Wild said Hospice is a concept of care that values the whole person and fosters quality of life and assures comfort when cure of disease does not seem feasible.
“Hospice offers end-of-life care to patients and their families, usually in the comfort and familiar surroundings of their own home,” she said. “It is directed by the patient’s personal physician, a team of professionals and volunteers who have received specialized training to manage the physical, emotional, spiritual and social aspects of care for the patient.”
Pain and symptoms are controlled, practical assistance is offered and respite is provided for family caregivers, Wild said. Bereavement support is offered to the family for one year following a death.
Patients who would like to access the organization’s services and are still receiving chemotherapy, radiation or other treatment may enter the Palliative Care Program.
“We do our care wherever someone resides, and provide an extra layer of support,” Wild said.
The Hospice will hold its first Spanish-speaking group for families on Friday, March 31, at 1 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Hailey. For more info go to hpcwrv.org. ￼
