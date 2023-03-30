Hospice, Lisa Wild

Executive Director Lisa Wild, left, and social worker Virginia Wilson outside the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley’s office in Ketchum.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

In 2021 the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley was serving 56 patients on average each day in the valley with end-of-life care, bereavement services or help with serious illnesses. With seven employees, the facility provided services to 1,367 people, 135 of them were hospice patients.

The vast minority of Hospice patients and families are Hispanic. The ones that don’t speak English have a challenge getting the free services.

The Hospice recently sought a $5,000 grant from a local foundation to pay for a telephone “language line” translation service to work with Hispanic patients and their families, Executive Director Lisa Wild told the Express.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments