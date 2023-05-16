The Ketchum-based Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley has a new leader, with Executive Director Allison Collins taking the reins of the nonprofit organization on May 8.

Collins has replaced Lisa Wild, who left the executive director position to pursue a degree in nursing education.

Collins—who has multiple degrees in social and health sciences—has decades of experience in palliative, home health and hospice care, the organization stated.

