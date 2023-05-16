The Ketchum-based Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley has a new leader, with Executive Director Allison Collins taking the reins of the nonprofit organization on May 8.
Collins has replaced Lisa Wild, who left the executive director position to pursue a degree in nursing education.
Collins—who has multiple degrees in social and health sciences—has decades of experience in palliative, home health and hospice care, the organization stated.
“I lost my mother to breast cancer while I was in nursing school. She didn’t die well,” Collins said. “I was drawn to hospice and propelled myself into the lives of individuals who were facing their own mortality.”
Collins said she is “thrilled and humbled” to do her work in the Wood River Valley.
“Not only does everyone deserve to die well, they deserve to find a way to live while managing a life-limiting illness,” she said. “I look forward to getting to know our team, our patients and the many collaborative relationships that [our organization] has in the valley.”
Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley was started in 1985. It relies solely on private funding to provide hospice and palliative care in Blaine County for free.
“Because we do not receive any insurance or state money, and because we are not limited by Medicare restraints, we can provide individuals and their families much more personal care—and for a longer period of time,” said Lynn Campion, vice president of the organization. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In