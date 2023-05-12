Capitol (copy) (copy)

Idaho's near-total ban on abortion took effect in August following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. 

 Photo courtesy of the Idaho Statesman

Jennifer Adkins’ first pregnancy was near-perfect.

She sailed through her appointments and screenings with no complications, ticking every box and making lists of all the right questions to ask her medical professionals. By the time her unmedicated labor was over and the nurses placed her newborn son on her chest, Adkins felt like a superhero.

So when she discovered she was pregnant again the day after Valentine’s Day, she was ready for another home run. The baby would be due on Halloween, and she and her husband affectionately referred to it as “Baby Spooky.” Maybe they’d find out the sex beforehand, maybe it would be a surprise. They hadn’t decided yet.

