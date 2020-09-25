As summer turns to winter, hospitals across the country are preparing for flu season as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Locally, health experts are urging residents to get their flu vaccines early this year, in order to mitigate the risk of hospitals getting overwhelmed with COVID-19 and flu patients simultaneously, and in order to protect the population’s health as much as possible.
“Everyone should get their influenza vaccine now,” Primary Health Medical Group CEO Dr. David Peterman said in a joint press conference with health officials from across Idaho this week.
Peterman pointed to the Southern Hemisphere, specifically Australia, and how it fared during the 2020 flu season compared to 2019. Eighteen million out of roughly 25 million Australians were vaccinated against influenza this year, compared to 13 million last year, according to Peterman. Australia had 21,000 flu cases in the country in 2020 compared to 247,000 in 2019, he said.
“Their flu season was relatively mild,” Peterman noted, adding that the same mitigation measures for COVID-19 can be applied to the flu—hand-washing, maintaining social distance to avoid potentially infectious air droplets, remaining isolated if ill and wearing a mask in public spaces where social distance can’t be maintained—”helped them avoid catastrophe.”
Doctors in Tuesday’s press conference highlighted the challenges posed by a flu season amid a pandemic with a virus that spreads through air droplets. Many symptoms may look similar to the flu, the common cold and strep throat, making it difficult for some to determine their illness initially. But, COVID-19 is distinct in three symptoms: shortness of breath, chest tightness and loss of taste and/or smell.
COVID-19 is much more dangerous than the flu, however, in that its incubation period is longer and its window of infection to others remains open more than twice and long as the flu, according to St. Luke’s Health System Medical Director of Primary and Specialty Care Dr. Laura McGeorge. The flu is contagious from one person to another roughly one to two days after contraction, McGeorge said, whereas coronavirus is contagious up to 10 days after contraction. Because the incubation period with COVID is longer (two to 14 days), patients have a higher chance of being contagious and spreading the virus before experiencing any symptoms.
“Everyone should take both influenza and COVID-19 seriously,” St. Luke’s Wood River Chief of Staff and Family Medicine physician Dr. Frank Batcha said in a press release shared this week. “COVID-19 is an ongoing threat and it is possible to contact COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, making it even more essential to get a flu vaccination and continue to wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.”
According to Peterman, there are currently no shortages of flu vaccines in the U.S., and everyone six-months or older, including vulnerable populations such as those over the age of 65 and women who are pregnant, should be vaccinated as soon as possible.
Flu vaccines are available throughout Blaine County at Albertsons, local pharmacies, through St. Luke’s Wood River or through your primary care provider.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In