Broader testing for the novel coronavirus will be needed before Blaine County can get back to normal life, two health experts said during a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night.
Dr. Terry O’Connor, St. Luke’s Wood River emergency room physician and medical director for the Blaine County Ambulance District, said that even though Blaine is no longer the county with the most per-capita cases in the U.S., it is still No. 8, indicating there is work to be done before self-isolating and social distancing measures can be lifted.
About 5 percent of the county’s population has been tested for the virus, O’Connor said, but broader testing needs to be done to determine how it has spread locally.
Logan Hudson, Public Health Division administrator for the South Central Health District, said contact tracing will be key in being able to safely reopen the community to public gatherings and tourists.
Hudson said South Central will hire extra staff to begin that process, and even though the Health District has not yet decided on a specific contact-tracing technology, it is considering several, including an app that can be downloaded on any smartphone to allow residents to share the contacts they interact with and locations they go to on a daily basis.
In addition, O’Connor said, testing needs to be more accessible and affordable to ensure that not just those with cars and health insurance get tested.
O’Connor also spoke about two antibody testing initiatives planned for Blaine County. One is a partnership between the Ketchum Fire Department, the Ambulance District, an educational institute and a research center; the other is a grassroots effort through the Valley Apothecary in Ketchum with guidance from several doctors. Both tests will use different methods, and O’Connor said he was working with both to ensure the most accurate method of testing is being used to get the most from both initiatives.
The more academic partnership has taken a long time to develop because “we’re trying to develop the best possible study we can,” taking every measure to ensure everyone’s safety and that they understand what is being asked of them. He said the methodology is being assessed by a review board, per U.S. Food and Drug Administrator guidelines. Everything else, including supplies, facilities for testing, staffing and equipment, is already in place, he said.
Thanks to support from the broader St. Luke’s Health System, O’Connor said that every patient who needed additional care has had access to that care, whether it was a ventilator, an intensive care unit bed or additional medical attention. As of Wednesday, he said, 91 percent of the system’s ventilators were available. O’Connor noted that with a less than 1 percent case fatality rate in the county, the Wood River Valley faired relatively well, in part due to access to extensive medical equipment, resources, staffing and facilities shared within the health system.
Though local cases have drastically decreased over the past week, Hudson said, community members need to maintain the mitigation measures being asked of them.
“We have to continue to be diligent with what we’re doing,” he said.
Looking ahead to summer, Hudson said residents should anticipate the curve to rise again as restrictions get lifted, though he expects the uptick to will be restricted to pockets of infection.
“We don’t want waves, we want ripples,” O’Connor added.
That said, both health experts agreed that even though Blaine County was hit hard by the virus, the measures have worked to flatten the curve and residents can begin considering what the future will look like.
“Everything’s going to look different,” Hudson said, “but if anyone could do it, Blaine County can.”
