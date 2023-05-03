In recognition of National Fentanyl Awareness Day on May 9, the South Central Public Health District is working to educate Idahoans about the danger of the powerful painkilling drug.
In 2021, 353 Idahoans died from drug overdoses, a 23% increase from the year before, according to a recent report from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. In the same year, the rate of fentanyl-related overdose deaths doubled in Idaho, the Health District stated in a news release.
Fentanyl—a synthetic opioid—is 100 times stronger than morphine and about 50 times stronger than heroin. It can be prescribed by physicians, but Idaho has seen a growing rate of illegal fentanyl transported into the state and mixed in to other substances, such as fake prescription pills and other drugs, the district stated.
