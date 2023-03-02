The South Central Public Health District is accepting nominations for 2023 Health Heroes, recognitions honoring individuals, groups and businesses who have made a significant difference in the health of residents of south-central Idaho in the last calendar year.
The district will honor one organization or person for each of four categories: Youth (18 years old or younger), Adult Volunteer (over 18), Adult Professional (over 18) and Organization. People and organizations who have won the title in the last three years, as well as employees of the Health District, are not eligible to receive an award this year.
Residents of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties are eligible for the award.
