In recognition of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22, the South Central Public Health District is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration and numerous other agencies to collect unused or expired prescription medications.
All prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins and veterinary medications. The takeback drop-offs will also accept vape pens, cartridges and other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device). Needles will not be accepted.
“The event will allow people to safely and securely dispose of any unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state,” the Health District stated.
The collection events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the following locations:
- Hailey—Albertsons supermarket, 911 N. Main St.
- Twin Falls—Fred Meyer parking lot, 705 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
- Twin Falls—Blue Cross office, 428 Cheney Dr. W.
- Jerome—Jerome Rec Center, 2032 S. Lincoln Ave.
Gooding—Walker Center, 605 11th Ave. E.
- Burley: Smith’s, 937 E. Main St.
- Fairfield: Camas County Senior Center, 129 Willow Ave. W.
“This is one of the biggest drug take back days we’ve had in the last few years,” said MaryAnn Doshier, South Central Public Health District health education specialist. “Taking advantage of these drop-off event locations on April 22nd doesn’t just clear out your medicine cabinet, it also reduces the possibility of someone you know misusing them.”
Health District partners in the Wood River Valley include Men’s Second Chance Living and the Hailey Police Department.
