In recognition of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22, the South Central Public Health District is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration and numerous other agencies to collect unused or expired prescription medications.

All prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins and veterinary medications. The takeback drop-offs will also accept vape pens, cartridges and other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device). Needles will not be accepted.

“The event will allow people to safely and securely dispose of any unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state,” the Health District stated.

