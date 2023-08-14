The South Central Public Health District is offering a series of tobacco-cessation classes in the coming weeks and months.

Cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the United States, the district stated in a news release. Every year, more than 480,000 people die from smoking or exposure to second-hand smoke, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates. Meanwhile, around 8.6 million people are living with serious illness as a result of smoking and/or the use of smokeless tobacco.

“Devices that only carry nicotine are also a serious concern for health-care organizations across the country,” the district stated. “Nicotine is a highly addictive drug, and the e-cigarettes (or vaping) devices that carry the drug without tobacco often contain other chemicals that can wreak havoc on your lungs.”

Load comments