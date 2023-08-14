The South Central Public Health District is offering a series of tobacco-cessation classes in the coming weeks and months.
Cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the United States, the district stated in a news release. Every year, more than 480,000 people die from smoking or exposure to second-hand smoke, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates. Meanwhile, around 8.6 million people are living with serious illness as a result of smoking and/or the use of smokeless tobacco.
“Devices that only carry nicotine are also a serious concern for health-care organizations across the country,” the district stated. “Nicotine is a highly addictive drug, and the e-cigarettes (or vaping) devices that carry the drug without tobacco often contain other chemicals that can wreak havoc on your lungs.”
Cody Orchard, a health education specialist for the district, said many people are ready to quit smoking but don’t know how to start.
“That’s where we come in,” he said. “Our classes are designed to help people overcome their addiction and take back control of their health.”
Orchard also offers one-one-one classes for district residents who can’t attend the community classes or prefer more individualized help.
Participants in the five-week classes—who must be 18 or older—will receive free nicotine patches, gum and lozenges to support their effort to quit smoking and tobacco.
The series starts this week with a class from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the district’s office in Gooding, at 255 N. Canyon Drive. The class runs Tuesdays through Sept. 12.
The second class will be at the district’s Bellevue office at 117 E. Ash St. Classes from 5:30-6:30 p.m. will start Monday, Sept. 11 and run on Mondays until Oct. 9.
Classes will also be conducted in the fall at district offices in Shoshone and Heyburn.
Go to phd5.idaho.gov/tobacco for more information or call 208-737-5968 to schedule participation in a class. ￼
