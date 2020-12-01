The South Central Public Health District has stocked up on FluMist treatment and flu vaccine shots, and can administer the treatments to children and adults by appointment.
The district—which serves eight counties, including Blaine—offers vaccines and other medical services at its office in central Bellevue.
This year, to make the scene more festive, the group Wide Awake Dreaming is donating costumed Christmas characters, superheroes or princesses ready to pose with guests and pass out candy canes.
The federal Centers for Disease Control has stated that with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, a flu shot can be especially helpful to stay healthy, the Health District noted. The flu season typically gains momentum in December and can continue through May.
“Living in a high tourist area makes this population vulnerable to travelers from different flu seasons,” a news release from the district states.
The district also provides a full spectrum of other vaccines, including shots for traveling abroad. Vaccines are administered by appointment only by calling 208-788-4335. Vaccination clinics are held every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Bellevue office, at 117 E. Ash St.
The public is asked to wear face coverings and adhere to the guidelines of social distancing.
Most insurance is accepted. The shot or mist costs $20 without insurance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Then have trump put us in a Second lock down under his control “ “Living in a high tourist area makes this population vulnerable to travelers from different flu seasons,” a news release from the district states.” local should not be at risk because tourist don’t follow the local mask laws” we are in stage 2 lockdown under trump and governor do little to nothing . Idaho needs a state wide mask law, governor Doolittle giving Idahoans the choice only results in more positive cases because everyone chooses to not wear a 😷
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In