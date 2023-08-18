South Central District Health (copy)

In the spring, after 12 years of funding Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention educational program through the South Central Public Health District, the Idaho State Legislature informed the district’s board that it could no longer use state or federal money for sex education.

“Because of the current political climate, the program had to be discontinued,” said South Central Public Health District Director Melody Bowyer at the Blaine County Commissioners’ Aug. 1 meeting.

The state told all seven of Idaho’s public health districts it would be up to them to figure if and how to continue such programming, said Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary, who has served as the county’s representative on South Central’s Board of Health for 15 years.

Angenie McCleary

