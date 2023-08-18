In the spring, after 12 years of funding Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention educational program through the South Central Public Health District, the Idaho State Legislature informed the district’s board that it could no longer use state or federal money for sex education.
“Because of the current political climate, the program had to be discontinued,” said South Central Public Health District Director Melody Bowyer at the Blaine County Commissioners’ Aug. 1 meeting.
The state told all seven of Idaho’s public health districts it would be up to them to figure if and how to continue such programming, said Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary, who has served as the county’s representative on South Central’s Board of Health for 15 years.
At the South Central Public Health District’s Aug. 16 meeting, the board voted five to three to use $72,500 of the district’s own funding to continue the educational programming for another year.
The Blaine County commissioners voted on Aug. 8 to contribute $10,000 in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding to support the educational programming across all seven counties.
While some of the other Board of Health members solicited funding from their local entities—primarily school districts—in an effort to keep the programming going, Blaine County was the only county government to contribute. Other Board of Health members who tried to petition for funding said schools simply didn’t have the money.
The board members were given a two-week deadline to solicit more support.
Wednesday’s decision to use money out of the district’s special projects funds was not reached without a lot of heated debate among board members during several meetings, McCleary said.
Bowyer said the program is “very much aligned with the public health mission,” and something she considered a priority.
“It’s been debated since the spring and the votes were very, very close,” Bowyer told the Commissioners on Aug. 1.
McCleary said the issue has been very contentious and political among the nine board members, whom she said have a divided vote on nearly every issue.
There are some on the board adamantly opposed to anything related to sex education and who don’t believe sex should be mentioned in schools, McCleary said. There is another board member, she noted, who supported the programming specifically because of their anti-abortion stance.
“I’m as conservative as they get with what they are offering children in schools,” said Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall at Wednesday’s meeting. But because the program is “abstinence based,” Hall continued, “I can sit in front of the most conservative person and justify and defend that.”
Hall voted in favor of the funding.
Linda Montgomery, who represents Jerome County on the board, voted against funding the program, saying she thought funding the program would “put a target on the back” of the district, pointing to the recent law passed by the Idaho Legislature that censors teaching, discussion, and scholarship about abortion at Idaho’s public universities. The law is being challenged in a lawsuit filed by a group of educators.
Montgomery has adamantly opposed funding the programming from the beginning of the debate and said County Commissioners in her district did not support the program.
Senior health educator Adria Masoner, who is subcontracted by the health district to run the programming in schools, told Montgomery she does not teach about abortion.
The program’s mission is to “decrease teen pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases and uses an evidence-based curriculum to teach teens about sexual health and risk avoidance.”
Also at the Aug. 16 meeting, Hall was elected board chair in a six to two vote, unseating Montgomery who has served as chair for more than two decades.
The Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention programming Masoner provides at middle and high schools across the region is tailored to fit each school district, she noted. Some schools elect to have just a one-hour presentation, while others incorporate the classes over the course of a semester or year.
While the Public Health District directly employs some school nurses, the Blaine County School District now employs its own nurses, with whom Masoner provides consultation and supplemental resources.
The board approved the funding with the conditions that parents or guardians of all students must “opt in,” and that all school boards must vote to approve the program.
McCleary said she believes the sex/pregnancy prevention education programming “is exactly in my opinion what a public health district should offer.”
She added that Blaine County “has always been at the forefront” of promoting community health and proactively working to help teenagers make healthy decisions.
In all her years as commissioner and serving on the board of health, McCleary said she’s never heard a word of pushback against the age-appropriate abstinence-based sex education.
According to the South Central Public Health District’s website, 65% of students in Idaho have had sex and just under 50% use a condom. After participating in the district’s Adolescent Pregnancy Program, “over half are more likely to talk to a parent or guardian, 70% are more likely to resist peer pressure, and three out of four students know where to access clinical services.”
Masoner said most of the other public health districts in the state are likely not going to continue the programming after the state announced the change in the spring, but that she didn’t receive backlash over her work in the South Central District.
At the Aug. 16 meeting, several people said there is a chance the state may reverse course on their decision prohibiting funding for sex education, and there was emphasis on the South Central Public Health District only funding one year and not agreeing to fund it indefinitely.
McCleary, a former social worker, has long been passionate about the issue.
She said she felt similar frustration about 10 years ago when the district ended funding for a “Family Planning” program that she saw as a very valuable informational resource for teens.
Working directly with pregnant teens more than 15 years ago as a social worker in Blaine County schools, McCleary said Blaine County used to have a high rate of teen pregnancies. She said she worked with many students, including at the middle school level, who were pregnant.
That rate has since gone down, McCleary said.
A 2022 National Institute of Health study found “population-level causal evidence that funding for more comprehensive sex education led to an overall reduction in the teen birth rate at the county level of more than 3%.”
Based on her experience working with pregnant adolescents, McCleary said she firmly believes in the importance of sex education.
“One reason teen pregnancies have reduced in Blaine County is because we do have education,” she said. “I don’t understand any reason not to do this.” ￼
