The South Central Behavioral Health Board is accepting 2022 grant-cycle applications from nonprofit organizations serving south-central Idaho.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, March 31.
Applicants must provide behavioral health support in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka or Twin Falls counties. Nonprofit organizations can request up to $20,000 for programs focused on prevention, treatment and helping residents recover from behavioral health problems. Service priorities include: education, transportation, housing and suicide intervention/prevention.
Applications and more information can be found at scbhbidaho.org. ￼
