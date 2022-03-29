The South Central Behavioral Health Board is accepting 2022 grant-cycle applications from nonprofit organizations serving south-central Idaho.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, March 31.

Applicants must provide behavioral health support in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka or Twin Falls counties. Nonprofit organizations can request up to $20,000 for programs focused on prevention, treatment and helping residents recover from behavioral health problems. Service priorities include: education, transportation, housing and suicide intervention/prevention.

Applications and more information can be found at scbhbidaho.org. ￼

