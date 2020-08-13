Harmful algae is in bloom at a pair of local reservoirs, the South Central Public Health District announced this week.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued the health advisory after recent samples from Cedar Creek Reservoir and Thorn Creek Reservoir showed unhealthy levels of a cyanotoxin, Microcystin, due to recent algal bloom, the Health District said in a statement.
The public is advised to avoid exposure to these bodies of water and to keep pets, children and livestock out of the water. If fishing from these waters, remove all fat, skin and organs before cooking the fish. Toxins are most likely in those tissues, according to the press release.
“These toxins can cause neurological problems, gastrointestinal distress, and irritate areas of your body like your skin, eyes, and ears,” South Central Public Health District Public Health Program Manager Josh Jensen said in the press release. “It’s important that you keep your family and pets away from the water where there is an active harmful algal bloom.”
For more information, visit deq.idaho.gov.
