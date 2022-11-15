Tiny Homes on Wheels (copy)

These tiny houses on wheels were installed at The Meadows in unincorporated Blaine County October 2021 under a conditional use permit.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission considered a new ordinance last week that would allow mobile homes to park on private property in all residential zoning districts.

The proposed text amendment would recognize “tiny homes on wheels” as a recreational vehicle with stricter regulations. Currently, city code only recognizes motor homes, travel trailers and camping trailers as RVs.

Tiny homes on wheels are portable homes meant to be parked in one location on a semi-permanent basis. Typically sided with stone, vinyl, and wood, they have become a more popular housing option for essential workers in ski resort towns, such as Telluride, Colorado. Examples of tiny homes can be seen at The Meadows RV Park south of Ketchum.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments