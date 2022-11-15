The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission considered a new ordinance last week that would allow mobile homes to park on private property in all residential zoning districts.
The proposed text amendment would recognize “tiny homes on wheels” as a recreational vehicle with stricter regulations. Currently, city code only recognizes motor homes, travel trailers and camping trailers as RVs.
Tiny homes on wheels are portable homes meant to be parked in one location on a semi-permanent basis. Typically sided with stone, vinyl, and wood, they have become a more popular housing option for essential workers in ski resort towns, such as Telluride, Colorado. Examples of tiny homes can be seen at The Meadows RV Park south of Ketchum.
According to Hailey Resilience Planner Paige Nied, tiny homes on wheels, or “THOWs,” could increase the availability and diversity of housing options.
“Traffic congestion, especially on our Main Street/state Highway 75, has increased with vehicle commute times and distances,” Nied stated. “These consequences—the externalized costs of the housing crisis—detract from the city’s vision and the cherished character of Hailey.”
Housing consultant Sage Sauerbrey, the owner of Bigwood Tiny Homes, told the P&Z on Nov. 7 that people have continued to ask him if tiny homes are legal in Hailey.
“That’s where most interest I’ve heard has come from,” he said. “Not as much the county.”
Under the proposed ordinance, tiny homes on wheels would need to have a footprint between 100 and 400 square feet, be licensed and registered annually with the Idaho Transportation Department Division of Motor Vehicles and have “provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking, and sanitation.”
Occupants would have the option to permanently hook onto the existing municipal water line and sewer system, according to Community Development Director Robyn Davis. Homes “in a state of disrepair or disintegration” would be towed away, and the city would work with the Hailey Police Department in the event of disputes between occupants and property owners, she said.
To allow for towing at any given moment, wheels would need to stay on the structure and any porch deck or other exterior addition would have to be freestanding or easily detachable.
Davis said the city would conduct inspections to make sure the tiny homes are safe. The homes would also need to be properly insulated, have all water supply lines protected with heat tape or heated cables and be “skirted” with a panel or wall running around the base.
Davis added that the city’s planning department, along with P&Z Chair Janet Fugate, would review the homes’ design. Any neighbor within a 300-foot radius of a planned tiny home would have 10 days to comment on the addition.
Inspections “definitely could be burdensome. We don’t have the staff resources to do them all the time,” Davis said. “But we are constantly outside driving around from site to site, so it wouldn’t be terrible to add another stop into our routine.”
City Planner Cece Osborn said tiny homes would need to adhere to similar setback and bulk requirements as accessory-dwelling units, and therefore could be monitored similarly to ADUs.
“Unlike ADUs, these would offer a stepping stone to home ownership—one that we don’t currently have in our code,” she said. “There are quite a few people in their 20s and 30s living in the valley who might not have enough to buy a home but can afford to buy a [tiny home on wheels] and then rent land at a smaller amount.”
P&Z Commissioner Dan Smith suggested a more formal design-review process for tiny homes.
“I’m just a little hesitant to totally throw the door open without thinking about unintended consequences. Maybe we should have some design-review capability,” he said. “If [applicants] come into it anticipating that there will be review and potential public comment, that may moderate what they intend to do and also provide an outlet for [neighbors] to have input.”
Smith also said he was concerned about the public perception of tiny homes.
“An ADU is maybe a little different in people’s minds than a trailer home moving in next door,” he said. “I think we can provide this opportunity without necessarily destroying or altering the feel of the town. [Requiring] regular house-type siding and roofing would definitely help.”
P&Z commissioner Dustin Stone said he had “trouble picturing living in a 100-square-foot home” but said tiny homes could be a rapid path to more diverse housing stock.
“I think this has potential for being a powerful way to tackle the housing crisis, another tool in the toolbelt,” Sauerbrey said, agreeing. “Living in a mountain town like this has become incredibly cost prohibitive ... I have a lot of stories of people who I grew up here who haven’t been able to move back because of the increased costs.
“Tiny homes are definitely not a silver bullet solution to our housing crisis, but a small part of it.”
Sauerbrey also suggested that the P&Z follow the lead of Sitka, Alaska, by reclassifying tiny homes on wheels as “tiny homes on chassis”—or homes built on a supporting metal frame or undercarriage. Under that definition, he said the city could issue building permits and reference the International Residential Code during inspections.
“That could be an upgrade,” Stone said.
The P&Z will continue its conversation on tiny homes on Dec. 19. After that, any ordinance would need final approval from the city council. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In