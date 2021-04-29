A proclamation signed by Hailey Mayor Martha Burke on Monday intends to shed more light on those in the community struggling with common mental health conditions that are often invisible to others.
The proclamation, brought forth by the Wood River Valley chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, designates May “Mental Health Awareness Month” in Hailey.
Burke said the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated depression, anxiety and substance abuse disorders in the community.
“Elevated feelings of hopelessness and distress in the year 2021 may have contributed to the increase of death by suicide in Blaine County,” the proclamation states. “It is essential to maintain mental health and learn the symptoms of mental illness in order to get help when it is needed.”
Mental illness affects one in five adults and one in four children in any given year, according to NAMI Wood River Valley.
The local 5B Suicide Prevention Alliance has continued its “Know the Five Signs” and “Healthy Habits” campaigns this spring to help residents recognize when someone may need help. Workplaces and organizations can access both posters, also available in Spanish, at https://www.changedirection.org/tools.
