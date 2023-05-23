The Hailey Public Library and the Greater Idaho Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will host Carol Stephens, Psy.D., from 12–1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, for part two of a four-part series to discuss the Alzheimer's Disease.
A disease of the brain, Alzheimer’s causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Join to learn about disease stages, risk factors and current research and treatments currently available to address some symptoms. The talk will be held at Town Center West.
“Alzheimer’s is a confounding disease of the brain with diverse cognitive, behavioral and physiological symptoms,” said Programs and Engagement Manager Kristin Fletcher. “Dr. Stephens will describe the differences between Alzheimer’s and dementia, explain disease stages and explore risk factors. People may attend in person or watch live on our YouTube channel, accessible via the Library Programs tab at haileypubliclibrary.org. In addition, each talk will be recorded and accessible later at our website archive.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In