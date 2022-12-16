Outgoing Idaho Rural Health Association President Melody Weaver, left, and incoming President Keith Davis, right, congratulate Dr. Julie Lyons on Nov. 17 for being recognized as an Idaho Rural Health Hero, an award given by the organization to recognize health educators, community advocates, health-care providers and program administrators who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to rural communities.
Lyons provides care at the St. Luke’s Clinic in Hailey, specializing in family medicine and women’s health. She organized a vaccine drive during the COVID-19 pandemic for the area’s Hispanic community, formed a local coalition of women providers to advocate for improved birth-control access, and has advocated for reproductive health care.
Lyons will soon take on the role of chief of staff for St. Luke’s Wood River, St. Luke’s announced last week.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In