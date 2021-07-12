The Hailey City Council will reopen discussion today, Monday, July 12, on the city’s proposed 33-site campground in Croy Canyon during its regular 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall.
The city was awarded $710,840 from the state last month to fund the project, slated for 29 acres of city land west of Lions Park. If built, the campground would offer pull-in RV sites, picnic tables, vault toilets and other amenities for a nightly fee. Councilmembers have until Aug. 3 to either accept or reject the grant award.
The campground’s proposed location along Croy Creek Road abuts the Wood River Land Trust’s Simons-Bauer Preserve
In previous well-attended meetings, Croy Canyon residents have opposed the development, citing concerns over traffic, noise, wildfires, littering and environmental impacts. Some Hailey business owners have supported it, however, saying that nightly campground fees would bolster city revenue and campers would likely patronize local restaurants and businesses, stimulating the economy.
The Land Trust hopes to acquire the Croy Creek Road property if the city decides against the campground.
Budget, development impact fees also up for consideration
Also on Monday, the City Council will reexamine the city’s proposed fiscal 2022 budget of $14.8 million, up approximately $2 million from fiscal 2021.
Budget priorities so far have included bolstering police and fire department funding by over $41,000, Mountain Rides funding by $20,500, Hailey Ice tourist and event promotion by $7,500, Senior Connection transportation services by $3,000, Chamber of Hailey & The Wood River Valley funding by $3,000 and downtown beautification projects by $3,000.
Councilmembers will also consider Hailey’s growth over the past five years and discuss a new development impact fee schedule.
The city’s development impact fees are on track to increase this year for larger residential projects. Developers will need to pay about 27% more in development fees for residential projects over 3,000 square feet per unit, for example.
The fees, which fund citywide improvements, could help finance town square acquisition and construction, road and parking improvements and campground acquisition and construction, according to a city staff report.
To attend Monday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting remotely, visit www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or call 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
