Grin and 'bear' it
Express photo by Roland Lane

An atmospheric river quashed a bone-dry start to 2023 to open March with a full dose of winter this week. Storms Tuesday night into Wednesday delivered as much as 18 inches of snow in some parts of the county, including atop Sun Valley's Bald Mountain. While skiers breathed a sigh of relief, those hoping for an early start to spring will have to wait a bit longer. Remember, the sudden snowfall does come with renewed avalanche risk: Slides on Wednesday closed portions of Warm Springs Road west of Ketchum, and raised the Sawtooth Avalanche Center's risk assessment to "Considerable" as of Thursday afternoon. For the center's full weekend forecast, go to Page 15.

