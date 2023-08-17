The Elkhorn, Sun Valley and Valley Club golf committees will co-host the 2023 Rally for the Valley—a co-ed golf fundraising tournament to benefit the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation—on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Elkhorn Golf Club in Sun Valley.
Participating golfers will compete in costumes and with decorated golf carts. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. The event includes a locally curated raffle, with winners to be announced post-tournament, when participants can enjoy light appetizers and a no-host bar.
Funds raised will go toward the foundation’s efforts to procure employee housing.
“Everyone wants to keep the donations local,” event committee member Marilyn Hoffman said. “This year, we are excited about playing to raise funds for health-care workforce housing, a major need in retaining and recruiting staff to our valley.
“In previous years, we have funded equipment. However, this year we came to realize that none of this equipment would be functional without the staff to operate it.”
At last year’s Rally for the Valley, 119 men and women competed over 18 holes, raising approximately $30,000 to purchase a new ultrasound for the St. Luke’s Wood River mother-baby unit. In total, the event has raised more than $200,000 for health-care initiatives, St. Luke’s stated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In