17-09-01 elkhorn golf@.jpg (copy)

Karen Nelson (left) and Beckie Biedebach have fun during the “Rally for the Valley” golf tournament in 2017.

 Courtesy photo

The Elkhorn, Sun Valley and Valley Club golf committees will co-host the 2023 Rally for the Valley—a co-ed golf fundraising tournament to benefit the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation—on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Elkhorn Golf Club in Sun Valley.

Participating golfers will compete in costumes and with decorated golf carts. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. The event includes a locally curated raffle, with winners to be announced post-tournament, when participants can enjoy light appetizers and a no-host bar.

Funds raised will go toward the foundation’s efforts to procure employee housing.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments