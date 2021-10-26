The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation has awarded nurse Amber Weber with the 2021 Carl A. Gray Memorial Award for nursing excellence.
The foundation’s board of directors issued the award with the Harvey Gray family, after hospital staff voted to honor Weber for her excellence in the nursing practice. Each year, the entire staff of the hospital nominates nurses for the award, and the nursing staff then votes on the colleague whom they believe is most deserving of recognition.
Weber, who has several nursing credentials, “was overwhelmingly the staff’s choice to receive the excellence award,” St. Luke’s stated. Weber is a clinical educator at St. Luke’s Wood River and has led the organization’s vaccination effort for employees and the community.
“Amber goes above and beyond her job, and she does it remarkably well,” one colleague stated. “She is very organized and always on top of what needs to be done despite having millions of irons in the fire.”
Another stated: “Amber has been a beacon of positive energy this past year. She has managed to inspire us, educate us, and organize a whirlwind of activities, not the least being an incredible effort in vaccinating our community. Amazing is not a big enough word!”
A celebration took place earlier this month virtually with all of St. Luke’s Wood River’s nurses and assistants invited to join.
“As we continue to navigate challenges and a range of emotions associated with the pandemic, this was an opportunity to honor the work that our nurses do each and every day,” said Megan Tanous, St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation chief development officer. “Our nurses exhibit integrity, compassion, accountability, respect, and excellence in everything they do every single day at St. Luke’s Wood River. Their dedication, perseverance and resilience has been exemplary throughout the pandemic.”
The Gray family established the annual award in the foundation to honor Carl A. Gray, who was an avid Sun Valley Ski Club member.
Awards of distinction were also given to St. Luke’s nurses in other categories. The honorees included: Karen Stevens, a registered nurse and assistant nurse manager, who was recognized for integrity; Scott Kelly, a medical/surgical nurse, for compassion; Lauren Hoover, an Emergency Department nurse, for accountability; and Cherie Shardlow, a registered nurse and assistant nurse manager in surgical services, for respect.
