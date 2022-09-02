The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation and the family of longtime Wood River Valley resident Gretchen Palmer have established a fund to assist Wood River Valley patients fighting cancer and other serious illnesses.
The Gretchen Palmer Patient Assistance Fund will help patients experiencing financial challenges while receiving the medical care they need, St. Luke’s stated in an announcement this week. Even with health insurance, most people fighting serious illnesses will have numerous out-of-pocket costs, St. Luke’s noted.
“Gretchen’s Fund” will assist patients and their immediate families with expenses such as transportation, lodging, utilities, groceries, medications, medical supplies and other items deemed necessary.
“The assistance provided by the Gretchen Palmer Patient Assistance Fund will help ease the stress of patients and families facing medical challenges and give them the ability to focus on their health and well-being,” said Megan Tanous, chief development officer of the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation.
Gretchen Palmer died at age 61 last year after a battle with brain cancer. She moved to the Wood River Valley in 1982 after graduating from Pacific Lutheran University, near Tacoma, Wash. She was an avid athlete and worked for numerous years as a model in the outdoor sports industry.
“Cancer is a terrible disease,” said Terry Palmer, her longtime husband. “Any and all help we can provide to cancer victims and their families is exactly what Gretchen would want. We, as a family, know that Gretchen is looking down upon us, and hoping that we can help other families in need.”
Palmer said Gretchen is missed by all who knew her.
“My wife, Gretchen Palmer, the mother of our children and my partner for 39 years, was someone very, very special,” he said. “And I mean ‘saintly special.’ Her heart and spirit were open and pure. Gretchen was respected and loved by all, in Sun Valley and beyond.”
Palmer said Gretchen was “tough as nails” and would want to “pay it forward.”
“Our family is supporting the Gretchen Palmer Patient Assistance Fund as our way to pay it forward,” he said. “The Palmer family has been privileged with many friends, from all walks of life. We appreciate any and all support needed to make ‘Gretchen’s Fund’ a meaningful contribution to relieve some of the burden that cancer patients and families may face.”
