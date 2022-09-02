22-09-02-gretchen-palmer

Gretchen Palmer died last year after a battle with brain cancer.

 Courtesy photo

The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation and the family of longtime Wood River Valley resident Gretchen Palmer have established a fund to assist Wood River Valley patients fighting cancer and other serious illnesses.

The Gretchen Palmer Patient Assistance Fund will help patients experiencing financial challenges while receiving the medical care they need, St. Luke’s stated in an announcement this week. Even with health insurance, most people fighting serious illnesses will have numerous out-of-pocket costs, St. Luke’s noted.

“Gretchen’s Fund” will assist patients and their immediate families with expenses such as transportation, lodging, utilities, groceries, medications, medical supplies and other items deemed necessary.

