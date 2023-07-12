21-04-30 st lukes

St. Luke’s Wood River is one of eight hospitals operated by the Boise-based St. Luke’s Health System.

The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation has provided more than $100,000 from community donations to purchase state-of-the-art echocardiogram and electrocardiogram units for patients in the Wood River Valley.

The machines are used to find irregularities in the cardiac system.

Echocardiography uses ultrasound waves to image a large number of structural and functional characteristics of the heart. It is considered a critical tool in the diagnosis and/or management of a variety of cardiac issues. It is used to evaluate heart valvular function, abnormal heart structure, heart attack, coronary artery disease, certain severe infections, effects of chemotherapy on heart function, abnormal heart rhythms, certain types of stroke, congenital heart conditions and more.

