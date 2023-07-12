The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation has provided more than $100,000 from community donations to purchase state-of-the-art echocardiogram and electrocardiogram units for patients in the Wood River Valley.
The machines are used to find irregularities in the cardiac system.
Echocardiography uses ultrasound waves to image a large number of structural and functional characteristics of the heart. It is considered a critical tool in the diagnosis and/or management of a variety of cardiac issues. It is used to evaluate heart valvular function, abnormal heart structure, heart attack, coronary artery disease, certain severe infections, effects of chemotherapy on heart function, abnormal heart rhythms, certain types of stroke, congenital heart conditions and more.
“We utilize it every day in clinic, the emergency department, and for hospitalized individuals,” said Dr. David D. Laxson, a St. Luke’s Wood River cardiologist. “The new machine will provide significantly better and more detailed images, which will improve diagnosis and management information. In addition, it can obtain newer sophisticated information and imaging not available on the current machine, which will also improve diagnostic and management decisions and facilitate care here in our community.”
An electrocardiography, also known an ECG or EKG, measures the electrical activity of the heartbeat. The electrical impulse that travels through the heart causes the heart muscle to squeeze, pumping blood through the body. The EKG measures how long it takes for the electrical wave to pass through the heart and if it is too fast, slow, irregular or normal.
Using an EKG, a cardiologist can also determine if parts of the heart are overworked, too large or damaged. Rhythm disorders—when the heart doesn’t beat properly and cannot pump blood effectively—can damage or even shut down the lungs, brain and other organs, St. Luke’s stated.
“This kind of investment is a critical step and tool in providing the best heart care possible here in the valley,” Laxson said.
The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation—which was formed in 1997 to raise funds to build the St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center—raises funds to improve the hospital’s facilities, services and programs, as well as to support caregivers.
Megan Tanous, chief development officer of the foundation, said she is grateful for the community’s generosity.
“As a critical access hospital, it is important to be able to diagnose and treat our patients close to home whenever possible, and this equipment will make a significant impact for many who live in or visit our valley,” she said. ￼
