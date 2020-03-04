Idaho is experiencing low flu activity in comparison to the rest of the country, according to an update this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, this year’s outpatient visits for influenza-like illness are down in comparison to the same week in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
But the flu is still widespread, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, with 18 influenza-related deaths in the 2019-20 season thus far. Most fatalities have been adults over 50, but at least three people between 19 and 49 have died and one person under 18 has died this season. In Public Health District 5, which includes Blaine County, there has been one death of an adult over 50.
While the flu impact has been moderate, fears continue to rise about the chance of the coronavirus making its way to Idaho.
According to the CDC, 60 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., with a dozen states reporting cases, including Washington and Oregon. In Washington, nine fatalities have been reported due to COVID-19.
According to the South Central Public Health District, it has been in frequent communication with the Blaine County commissioners to assure them that EMS personnel, St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center and the Health District have all necessary equipment and procedures in place in case the virus makes its way to the Wood River Valley.
Statewide, Gov. Brad Little will host a press conference today along with representatives from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management to respond to media questions regarding Idaho’s response and preparedness to a potential novel coronavirus outbreak.
Lastly, the Idaho State Department of Education issued a press release Monday sharing informational links on the virus from the CDC website and the Department of Health and Welfare website.
The press release encouraged students to stay home from school if they are sick and to avoid close contact with those who are already sick. In addition, preventive measures are the same as avoiding the flu: Wash your hands regularly with hot soap and water, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and always cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or the crook of your arm.
We are a suburb of Seattle. It is extrememly likely the virus is here now. If not it will be shortly. The community is not remotely prepared. This newspaper is not helping, I'm sorry to say.
