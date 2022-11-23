A Nez Perce County man over the age of 65 is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season.

Flu seasons vary from year to year in their timing and duration. Over the previous five influenza seasons in Idaho, the earliest influenza-related death occurred in the first week of November. However, historically the date has ranged from late September to late December. Idaho has averaged 45 reported influenza-related deaths each year over the last five seasons, with most reported deaths among people over 65 years of age.

“The Department of Health and Welfare is reminding residents that flu can be very serious,” said Idaho Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Dr. Leslie Tengelsen. “Influenza activity is on the rise in Idaho and across the country, with the highest nationwide activity currently being seen in eastern and southeastern states.”

Load comments