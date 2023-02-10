20-11-25 Shoshone 6 Roland.jpg

With about 1,600 people, Shoshone is the largest city in Lincoln County.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, announced on Monday that a $1.7 trillion fiscal year 2023 federal spending package signed into law Dec. 29 includes funding for a new health-services helipad and ambulance bay in Shoshone.

The $1.55 million in funding will be used to add the facility to the new Family Health Services Community Health Center being constructed in the Lincoln County town of approximately 1,600 residents.

The project was included in the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Appropriations bill at Simpson’s request through the Community Project Funding—or CPF—program.

