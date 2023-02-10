U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, announced on Monday that a $1.7 trillion fiscal year 2023 federal spending package signed into law Dec. 29 includes funding for a new health-services helipad and ambulance bay in Shoshone.
The $1.55 million in funding will be used to add the facility to the new Family Health Services Community Health Center being constructed in the Lincoln County town of approximately 1,600 residents.
The project was included in the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Appropriations bill at Simpson’s request through the Community Project Funding—or CPF—program.
“Through CPFs, members of Congress can request funds directly for eligible projects in their own congressional districts and avoid some of the problematic delays and funding decisions made by Biden-appointed bureaucrats in government agencies,” Simpson said in a news release. “While Congress undoubtedly needs to get federal spending under control, CPFs represent an important, and limited—no more than 1% of discretionary spending—way to use tax dollars responsibly and fund worthy and meaningful projects in members’ own districts.”
The project is a collaborative effort of the Lincoln County Commission, the city of Shoshone, Lincoln County EMS and Family Health Services. The ambulance bay will also provide sleeping quarters, a shower, a kitchen, meeting rooms, offices and a break room for EMS staff.
The project is expected to be completed in early 2024.
The Shoshone project will “provide access to crucial emergency medical transport into and out of the rural community to generate favorable health outcomes,” Simpson’s office stated.
“The helipad and ambulance bay will greatly expedite access to emergency care for this very rural part of Idaho that serves as a conduit to the popular Sun Valley area,” Simpson said. “This project will create a robust health-services network capable of yielding positive outcomes and reducing health disparities often inherent in rural communities, where distance limits response and transport time in medical emergencies.”
A statement from the Lincoln County Commission lauded the funding announcement.
“This opportunity will allow our citizens to have access to high-quality medical services and faster response time to improve public safety for all citizens of Lincoln County,” the commissioners stated. ￼
