The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has traced a salmonella outbreak responsible for sickening more than 650 Americans across 37 states to red, white and yellow onions shipped by Hailey-based produce company ProSource Inc. in July and August, federal health officials announced last Wednesday.
About 130 people, or one-fifth of those sickened in the outbreak, have required hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No deaths were reported as of Friday.
ProSource Produce, a produce wholesaler, is headquartered on N. Main Street in Hailey with an additional facility off Greenhorn Gulch Road in unincorporated Blaine County. According to the FDA, the company imported the potentially tainted onions from the northwestern Mexican state of Chihuahua between July 1 and Aug. 31. It then shipped the whole raw onions to retailers and grocery stores in all 50 U.S. states and Ontario and Quebec, Canada, the agency said.
ProSource voluntarily recalled its onions last Wednesday, according to its website. No grocery stores in Blaine County were impacted by the recall, ProSource Sales Director Ryan Popke told the Express on Monday.
In a Tuesday email, ProSource CEO Corey Griswold confirmed that the company does not directly supply “any local retail stores in Blaine County.”
“However, the distribution network in the U.S. is complex, and onions included in the recall may have been redistributed to area grocers by other means,” Griswold wrote. “I would encourage all local grocers to ensure that all bulk onion displays of unstickered onions have the country of origin from the master package visible for consumer awareness and that it is properly represented.”
To date, no onions marketed through ProSource have tested positive for salmonella, Griswold said.
“ProSource is committed to the highest food safety standards and protecting the health and well-being of consumers at all levels,” he wrote.
No organic onions were affected by the voluntary recall, ProSource said.
On Friday, the CDC announced that a second produce distributor, Keeler Family Farms of Deming, New Mexico, also imported potentially contaminated onions from Chihuahua during the same time in July and August.
The CDC and FDA identified Keeler Family Farms and ProSource Inc. as suppliers to restaurants where sick people dined through epidemiological and traceback investigations, the agencies said. The CDC is following at least 20 illness clusters from restaurants where contaminated onions were served and has confirmed salmonella in food items collected, such as condiment cups.
While Keeler Farms marked their now-recalled onions with “MVP” stickers, onions distributed by ProSource may have “ProSource” stickers, the CDC said. Onions exported by ProSource were sold this summer under the brand names of Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre, Markon, Rio Blue, ProSource, Rio Valley, and Sysco Imperial, the CDC stated.
The FDA and CDC are now urging customers and retailers to toss out onions that are either unidentified or labeled or packaged as a product of Mexico. Households are advised to sanitize their cutting boards, countertops and refrigerators.
“The onions were last imported on Aug. 31, but they may last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses,” the CDC stated in its food-safety alert. “Wash surfaces and containers these onions may have touched using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.”
A salmonella infection, called salmonellosis, can cause “serious and sometimes fatal” infections in young children and elderly and immunocompromised people, according to the FDA. In healthy people, the bacterial disease often causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start at least six hours after swallowing the bacteria and most people recover without treatment within a week, the agency said.
Texas has been hardest hit by the onion-linked outbreak so far, reporting more than a quarter of all salmonellosis cases—158—while Oklahoma has reported about 100 illnesses, according to the CDC. Six people in Idaho have been sickened, and no illnesses have been reported in Utah, Montana and Nevada.
In 2020, a similar salmonella outbreak linked to onions distributed by Thomason International Inc., a California-based grocery supplier, sickened more than 1,600 people in the U.S. and Canada between June and October 2020. That outbreak was likely caused by contaminated irrigation water, investigators said.
