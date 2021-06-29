The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country, the organization stated this week.
Donors of all blood types—especially type O—are urged to make an appointment “to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond,” a Red Cross news release states.
“Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants,” the organization stated. “As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.”
People can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Those who give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat by mail, while supplies last. Donors who give blood July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In