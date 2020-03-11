About 25 researchers, biochemists, oncologists, pathologists and other specialists gathered on Thursday night at the Sun Valley Inn to discuss the breakthroughs being made in the field of breast cancer research.
The gathering was part of the annual Expedition Inspiration Keeping Abreast open forum, started in 1995 by founder Laura Evans, a Ketchum clothing designer who started the organization after going through a bone marrow transplant in 1990 for her breast cancer.
“Laura set out to connect with other survivors and take them on a mountain climbing adventure that would raise awareness and research funds,” the Expedition Inspiration pamphlet states.
Evans along with international mountain guide Peter Whittaker and a team of 17 breast cancer survivors summited the highest peak in the Western Hemisphere, Argentina’s Mount Aconcagua in 1995, and since then, many more survivors have summited mountains around the world and continue to raise funds to support breast cancer research.
According to the organization’s website, it has raised over $2 million in funding for research projects and educational opportunities for medical students in the past 25 years.
Thursday’s symposium featured Pepper J. Schedin, Ph.D., a professor of cell, developmental and cancer biology at the Oregon Health & Science School of Medicine, and Dr. Victoria Sweet, an associate clinical professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.
Schedin’s 10-minute presentation focused on her research around breast development and what role it plays in the chances of breast cancer at some point in a woman’s life.
According to Schedin, breast tissue experiences three “windows of vulnerability,” when it is first forming at puberty, when it remodels itself post lactation and pregnancy and when it begins to remodel during menopause.
Those windows of vulnerability can be influenced by poor diet, high stress or exposure to radiation, and can increase a woman’s chances for breast cancer in the future, Schedin said.
Other areas of research that Expedition Inspiration helps to fund include looking at the relationship between tumor cells and other cells in the body, the impact of breast cancer therapy on muscle function in the body and the relationship between fat and a person’s chance of developing breast cancer.
Locally, money is being raised for this year’s summit: a climb up Mount Rainier in Washington. St. Luke’s Dr. Dan Fairman hopes to raise $3,000 and intends on climbing the mountain this summer along with a handful of other people.
Fairman said that after having more than a few patients over the years with breast cancer, from diagnosis to treatment to recovery, he saw a need for more options at all stages of the disease, and that Expedition Inspiration works to promote and help researchers through financial support and providing a platform to disseminate information.
