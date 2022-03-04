A ribbon-cutting event for a new health-care clinic in Bellevue will celebrate the opening of the facility last month.
The event at the Family Health Services clinic at 621 N. Main St. is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.
Family Health Services—a nonprofit, federally qualified health-care provider that serves people of all ages, including patients who use Medicare and Medicaid programs—launched the clinic with a $1 million grant from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation.
The clinic started providing medical services in February and is adding dental and behavioral-health services this month. Pharmacy services are scheduled to be added in April.
The event will include beverages and a tour of the facility. It is free and open to the public. ￼
