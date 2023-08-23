When multiple-time cancer survivor Casey O’Brien is asked what advice he gives to children receiving medical care in the same wing of the Minnesota hospital where he was first treated for an aggressive form of bone cancer at age 13, his message is simple.
“The biggest thing I continue to say is, ‘Continue to show up,’” he said. “And surround yourself with people who care about you.”
O’Brien, 24, has fought enough bouts with cancer that he essentially has stopped counting. Some people close to him would say the count is seven, or perhaps eight. He puts it at six, with some episodes culminating in later treatments or surgeries. All told, the Minnesota native has spent nearly a year’s worth of days and nights at the University of Minnesota’s Masonic Cancer Center.
Last weekend, O’Brien was a featured guest at the annual Killebrew-Thompson Memorial in Sun Valley, a fundraising event that since 1977 has raised tens of million of dollars to support cancer research and clinical trials at the Boise-based St. Luke’s Cancer Institute and the Masonic Cancer Center, in Minneapolis.
Before taking part in the event’s golf tournament and other activities, O’Brien participated in a panel discussion called Cancer in Focus on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Sun Valley Resort. O’Brien was joined by his longtime oncologist from the Masonic Cancer Center, Dr. Brenda Weigel, and acclaimed ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman, who led the discussion.
Berman, a longtime supporter of the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial, issued a strong statement before highlighting O’Brien’s long and inspiring battle against cancer.
“We’re here to kick cancer’s ass,” he said.
O’Brien was invited to the Killebrew-Thompson last year but could only participate through a Zoom conference call. Last August, doctors discovered that the osteosarcoma—which was first diagnosed a decade earlier when O’Brien developed a softball-sized tumor in one of his knees—had metastasized to his right lung. It was not the first time the cancer had spread to his lungs.
After the discovery last summer, O’Brien underwent chemotherapy for two months before having surgery to remove the malignant spot in his lung, followed by subsequent treatments.
“There’s more parts in there than an AutoZone,” he joked, before announcing that he has since been cancer-free for nine months.
Through an ESPN short documentary on O’Brien and the discussion with Berman, the audience learned of the depth of O’Brien’s inspirational story.
As a child, O’Brien developed a love of sports. After his initial diagnosis and treatment in 2013, he fought the spreading cancer, and went on to become a special-teams holder on his high school’s football team. Later, the University of Minnesota accepted him as a walk-on member of its football team. He served as an inspiration, but through many games, he participated only from the sidelines.
In 2019, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck sent the third-string player onto the field to hold the ball for an extra-point attempt during a game that the team was dominating against fellow Big Ten opponent Rutgers University. Despite some nerves, O’Brien secured the snap and aided in a successful attempt—and a team victory.
That emotional moment—like others that preceded it and later ensued—was not likely to occur, Weigel told the audience.
When O’Brien was first diagnosed, she said, treatments for osteosarcoma hadn’t improved in some 30 years, and “nothing worked.” Amid the “chaos” of the incurable disease, she tried different treatments, not only having Plan A and Plan B, but also C, D and E, she said.
When O’Brien told her that he wanted to return to playing football despite his condition, Weigel had doubts, she said.
“We typically don’t say yes to playing contact sports,” she said.
O’Brien admitted that “it probably wasn’t the best idea,” but noted that playing football helped him through the years of challenges.
“It gave me a place I could go to feel normal,” he said.
After successfully placing his first in-game hold, his confidence in overcoming the challenges put before him grew.
“I thought, ‘I can do this,’” he said.
Soon, O’Brien decided that he wanted to be an “open ear” and mentor to people with cancer, especially children. He messages with many cancer patients through social media, he said, and wears wristbands he’s collected from young patients and families he’s met in his frequent visits to the Masonic Children’s Hospital.
“I’ve got a bag of probably 40 at home that I rotate in and out,” he said.
O’Brien donated one of his No. 14 Minnesota football jerseys to be displayed on the ninth floor of the hospital—where he spent hundreds of days—to inspire children, to serve as a symbol that he “got to live out his dream,” he said.
He was encouraged to take the effort further, and he did, helping to raise more than $1.1 million for the hospital by last spring.
O’Brien—who graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2020—works for RBC Wealth Management and part-time as a high school football coach.
None of O’Brien’s accomplishments would have been possible without advancements in cancer treatments, Weigel said, aided by patients who participate in clinical trials of new drugs.
“I think we are finally at the cusp of seeing the bar move,” she said.
Weigel also pointed to O’Brien’s positive attitude and “bravery” as elements of his success and endurance.
“I probably haven’t had another patient with the drive that Casey has,” she said.
For his part, O’Brien said he has viewed participating in trials of new drugs as an opportunity, something positive, as opposed to having to be treated in a scenario that might fail.
“The way I look at it is, ‘Maybe this is the one,’” he said, noting that the maintenance chemotherapy drug he takes was not available 10 years ago.
As for other advice he gives cancer patients, O’Brien—who went mountain biking for the first time earlier that day—said he encourages people to follow their ambitions, “to find a way to live your life.”
“Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t,” he said. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In