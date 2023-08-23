Killebrew-Thompson 2023 O'Brien-Berman

Casey O’Brien, left, addresses the audience in the Continental Room at Sun Valley Resort last Thursday, as Chris Berman looks on.

 Photo by Kristin Cheatwood, courtesy of Killebrew-Thompson Memorial

When multiple-time cancer survivor Casey O’Brien is asked what advice he gives to children receiving medical care in the same wing of the Minnesota hospital where he was first treated for an aggressive form of bone cancer at age 13, his message is simple.

“The biggest thing I continue to say is, ‘Continue to show up,’” he said. “And surround yourself with people who care about you.”

O’Brien, 24, has fought enough bouts with cancer that he essentially has stopped counting. Some people close to him would say the count is seven, or perhaps eight. He puts it at six, with some episodes culminating in later treatments or surgeries. All told, the Minnesota native has spent nearly a year’s worth of days and nights at the University of Minnesota’s Masonic Cancer Center.

Oncologist Brenda Weigel speaks during the Cancer in Focus event, as longtime patient Casey O’Brien listens.

