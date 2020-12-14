Idahoans have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, to enroll in 2021 health-insurance coverage through Your Health Idaho, the state insurance exchange. After open enrollment ends, Idahoans will not be able to enroll in coverage unless they qualify for a special enrollment waiver.
To ensure consumers are getting the help they need, Your Health Idaho has implemented expanded business hours and new contact options through December, said Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly. The Your Health Idaho Customer Support Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December, with some exceptions for the holidays. Additional phone and email support will be available on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Detailed business hours and contact options can be found online at yourhealthidaho.org.
With the enrollment deadline looming, Your Health Idaho is encouraging Idahoans to use the online window-shopping feature to browse and compare 2021 health plans.
“When you visit yourhealthidaho.org and answer a few simple questions, you can get an idea of what plans are available in your area, and, more importantly, how much you can expect to pay for coverage next year,” Kelly said. “Then, when you are ready to enroll, we always recommend working with a Your Health Idaho-certified insurance agent or broker to choose your plan. They are the experts, and their help is completely free.”
A list of certified agents and brokers is available on the organization’s website.
Your Health Idaho is the only place where eligible Idahoans can receive a health-insurance tax credit, the organization stated. Based on household size and income, the tax credit acts like an instant discount and reduces the monthly cost of health-insurance premiums. This year, an individual making up to $51,040 a year, or a family of four earning up to $104,800 a year, could qualify for a tax credit, the organization stated.
“In 2020, more than 80 percent of enrolled Idahoans received a tax credit to help pay for their monthly premiums, and one in three paid $0 a month,” Kelly said.
For questions or to speak with a representative, call 1-855-944-3246.
