A countywide COVID-19 incident management team is gradually reducing its operations, the team announced Friday, but is starting to look ahead to the possibility of a second surge in cases.
The team was created in the last week of March by fire chiefs across Blaine County to address the coronavirus pandemic. The goal was to “allow improved service to the community through a more manageable span of control, streamlined communications and better resource management,” the chiefs said in a statement at the time.
In a statement Friday, Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman described the team’s formation as a “success.”
“We feel like the three ambulance district contract holders, and our fire partners, stepped up quickly and decisively,” Bateman said.
Now, as members of the team start to return to more normal operations, local fire and EMS agencies are looking ahead to a potential second wave of COVID-19 in the Wood River Valley.
“We had a hard time believing this was actually coming. It’s hard now to believe it might come back,” said Dr. Terry O’Connor, medical director for the Blaine County Ambulance District, in a statement. “We are working on continuing to educate our EMS providers and identifying ‘trigger points’ for the Ambulance District to ramp back up during a second surge.”
Agencies are calculating the cost of the personal protective equipment used over the past several weeks and are projecting what their needs might be in the event of a resurgence, according to the statement. Team leaders will meet with representatives from St. Luke’s this week to discuss preparedness for a second wave, Bateman said.
“As we start to de-escalate, we need to remain vigilant of our new normal and look out for each other,” Sun Valley Fire Chief Taan Robrahn said in the statement. “Operating under the state orders for self-isolation, which remain in place, we need to continue doing the right thing and practicing social distancing and hygiene.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In