Within the next two weeks, 400 Blaine County residents will have a vial of blood collected that will play a key role in better understanding the COVID-19 virus, its DNA structure and—most importantly—what antibodies might mean for immunity and the creation of a new vaccine.
The antibody testing and study, which began Monday with Ketchum residents pulling up to a blood collection station at the River Run parking lot, will toss Blaine County citizens into the worldwide effort to fight and eradicate the novel coronavirus. In partnership with the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in New York and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, the Ketchum Fire Department and the Blaine County Ambulance District hope to understand the prevalence of the virus within the community. At the same time, they’ll be providing critical data to ultimately answer a global question: Does contraction of the virus lead to immunity, and if so, how long will that immunity last?
“Results will benefit everybody,” Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin told the Mountain Express on Monday night. “The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center is one of the leading organizations in the world for developing vaccines. It’s an honor to work with them.”
McLaughlin and Blaine County’s Emergency Services Medical Director Dr. Terry O’Connor are the leaders in this countywide study announced a month ago by the city of Ketchum.
The partnership with the education
institute is somewhat convenient—Mc-Laughlin’s sister, Colleen McLaughlin, is chairwoman of the Department of Population Health Sciences at Albany College with a Ph.D. in epidemiology and decades of experience working in public health specializing in surveillance of diseases.
Authorization for the study was handed down Friday from the internal review board at the Hutchinson Center, a process required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for any human-based studies. Ketchum Assistant Fire Chief Tom Ancona, who oversaw the first day of testing in Ketchum on Monday, said the four-lane pop-up collection point was set up on Sunday night, for testing to begin at 8 a.m. the next day.
“It’s actually quite arduous,” Ancona said of the logistical efforts it took to pull this off.
Testing materials were provided by St. Luke’s, along with a handful of medical employees to help with the blood collection. Personal protective equipment is being provided by the fire departments. Volunteers from Ketchum Fire and other south valley departments will help with the testing process in Bellevue and Carey later this week.
As Ancona directed traffic into the four lanes on Monday morning, he told the Mountain Express that the process is intended to be quick, 10 minutes or less from start to finish. From the looks of it, that seemed to be the case as one by one, people pulled up, exited their vehicles and connected with the volunteer who would draw their blood at a table, under a pop-up tent surrounded by additional personal protective equipment, disinfectant wipes and empty blood vials.
Chatter was light, with one male who wore a mask rolling up his right sleeve to allow Ketchum Fire Department Lt. Lara McLean to tie a tourniquet around his arm and begin the blood collection. By the time the chitchat about the weather and whether the man had continued to work through the pandemic was finished, so was the whole procedure.
The financial cost for the city of Ketchum and the county is relatively painless, too, McLaughlin said. The Hutchinson Center and Albany College bearing the brunt of the bill. During Ketchum’s City Council meeting Monday afternoon, McLaughlin said this type of study would typically cost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“Very cost efficient for us,” McLaughlin said of the partnership.
This particular study was crafted by dozens of scientists and Ph.D.-level medical professionals who used the most up-to-date information on the COVID-19 virus to develop a procedure and method that will look at a myriad of data points, not just whether antibodies are present in the blood.
“There’s a lot of brain power behind this,” McLaughlin said.
Results of antibodies will likely be shared with participants in less than two weeks, but the analysis of all the other measures that both the Hutchinson Center and Albany College will be looking at could take months, McLaughlin told the council.
By 4:30 p.m. on Monday, the first batch of blood vials was being flown by FedEx jet to Seattle to reach labs quickly and begin the analysis process.
Monday’s goal was to test 200 residents, but due to a lack of required follow-up response from participants, only 100 were expected to be tested. On Tuesday, the testing took place in Hailey at Wood River High School and testing throughout the valley is expected to roll over into next week.
While the initial sample size is 400, McLaughlin said that number will rise to 1,000, in order to provide the Hutchinson Center a wider range of data. As of this week, McLaughlin wasn’t sure when that would happen. More than 4,000 residents signed up for a chance to participate in the study, according to Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw.
As blood is analyzed, the data is inputted on a shared platform that Albany College can access and begin studying what demographic groups the virus impacted most, by race, age and occupation.
“This will be one of the studies that will hopefully show us whether or not immunity is something that can be conferred,” McLaughlin told the Ketchum City Council.
