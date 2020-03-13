There aren’t any confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Idaho yet, but county and city officials in the Wood River Valley are already taking steps to prepare for COVID-19. As of press deadline Thursday, some cities had canceled public events and all were taking precautions.
While the responses may look a little different from city to city, officials across Blaine County have been working together—and plan to continue to do so—to find ways to alleviate the impact of the virus locally.
As of late afternoon Thursday, Idaho had zero confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state’s dedicated coronavirus webpage, though state public health officials say they expect it’s only a matter of time before cases are confirmed in the Gem State. At this point, the state hasn’t handed down any mandates to local governments dictating how to prepare for, or respond to, the virus.
For now, “it’s up to local jurisdictions to decide what’s best for their communities,” Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary told the Idaho Mountain Express.
A Blaine County working group made up of county and city officials, public health experts, the county’s medical director and disaster coordinator, and representatives from the School District will monitor the situation as it evolves and discuss strategies for slowing the spread of the virus.
The task that’s now before that group of officials: addressing growing concern within a county that contains large populations of both senior citizens and transient visitors, while not “creating an environment of fear,” McCleary said.
“You don’t want to put your head in the sand, but you also don’t want to create panic,” McCleary said. “Finding that balance can be challenging.”
Cities take precautions
The city of Ketchum announced in a press release Wednesday that the city will cancel two upcoming public events as a precautionary measure.
The Rail Jam, which was scheduled for Saturday, is cancelled along with the Main Street Salute party, which was to be on March 20 in conjunction with the Sun Valley Film Festival.
“While we are urging calm and common sense in dealing with this pandemic, we are also taking proactive measures that are prudent and within the city’s purview,” Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said in the press release.
Precautionary measures will continue being taken as the city evaluates all future events on public property to determine if they will be allowed. The city also encourages private event operators to follow recommendations by the CDC and the state.
According to Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato, a joint cities celebration between Ketchum and Sun Valley to celebrate Idaho Women’s Day is still scheduled for today, March 13, at noon in Ketchum Town Square.
In a follow-up email to the Idaho Mountain Express on Thursday, Enourato said that as of Thursday, city meetings will go on as planned, but city officials are reminding people who have concerns that the meetings can be viewed online and their comments can be sent to particpate@ketchumidaho.org. The link to view livestreaming of city meetings can be found on the city’s website.
The city of Bellevue will continue its day-to-day operations, according to a statement from Mayor Ned Burns on Wednesday.
Burns said he will will sit on the response committee with the county commissioners and other mayors and stakeholders throughout the valley to stay abreast of the situation.
“It’s important to understand that factual information is critical to understanding this continually changing virus and we don’t want people to panic,” Burns said in the statement, which was shared on the Bellevue city website and its Facebook page.
Carey Mayor Randy Patterson said an annual gathering of ward representatives from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, scheduled for April in Carey, has been cancelled. Known as a “stake conference,” it typically draws about 400 people.
Patterson said a community picnic scheduled for late June, which draws about 200, may also have to be cancelled.
“We will just have to make adjustment as things happen,” he said. “Luckily Idaho is one of the last states to have any confirmed cases.”
The city of Hailey has issued bids to acquire technology to allow video and/or audio streaming of its public meetings.
“Should the need arise to cancel or postpone meetings until that technology is in working format, that will occur,” City Administrator Heather Dawson told the Mountain Express via email on Thursday.
According to Dawson, the city has had several planning meetings to update its contagious disease/pandemic response policies to conform with what is currently known about COVID-19.
“Emphasis is placed on social distancing generally, and self-isolation if employees show symptoms,” Dawson said.
In addition, leave policies have been amended to allow city employees to work from home if necessary and all city departments are implementing plans consistent with those of other jurisdictions.
The Hailey Police Department announced via its Facebook page Thursday that officers will be refraining from shaking hands with anyone as a precautionary measure.
“We are taking certain measures at our PD in an attempt to protect ourselves, so we can continue to serve the city of Hailey,” the Facebook post, signed by Chief Steve England, states.
The city of Sun Valley did not respond to an email requesting information about its corona virus preparations by press deadline Thursday.
County preparations
At the county level, commissioners have asked department heads to consider measures they can take to reduce public exposure to the virus. That could mean anything from waiving certain deadlines—for court fees, for example, or driver’s license renewal—to encouraging people to use remote online services when possible, changing sick leave policy for county employees or increasing the frequency with which county buildings are cleaned, McCleary said. Blaine County has already dedicated an ambulance to potential COVID-19 patients.
The county commissioners will decide at next Tuesday’s meeting whether to implement some of the measures that department heads come up with, and plan to discuss coronavirus response at every week’s meeting for the indefinite future.
“We don’t want to have an approach of ‘let’s just wait for it to come and then let’s take action,’” McCleary said. “We want to be proactive and do what we can while we still have the opportunity.”
