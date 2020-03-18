While testing availability continues to be an issue across the country, the Wood River Valley’s local hospital opened a COVID-19 screening station yesterday to allow broader testing of people experiencing symptoms.
St. Luke’s Wood River Public Relations Manager Joy Prudek said people must have COVID-19 symptoms to come to the screening tent and the screening is not for people who are asymptomatic.
The screening station will be available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, until further notice.
The screening tent is outside the physician office annex at St. Luke’s Ketchum location, 100 Hospital Drive, and vehicles should enter via the traffic light on state Highway 75.
The station comes the same day the South Central Public Health District confirmed Blaine County’s third COVID-19 case on Tuesday, a woman over 50 reported to be recovering well in her home and who had not been hospitalized. How the woman contracted the virus was still being investigated.
The other two Blaine County cases are also women, one in her 50s who is recovering from symptoms at home and a second over age 70 who was hospitalized on Saturday. South Central Public Health District Public Information Officer Brianna Bodily did not share any additional information regarding investigations into the three cases and those who might have come in contact with those people.
“So far none of the people exposed to the virus by our first three cases have shown symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19,” Logan Hudson, Public Health Division administrator for the Health District, stated in a press release regarding the third case.
The Health District will no longer provide press releases for any new cases in its area, Bodily said. However, the Idaho Mountain Express will continue to be in communication with the district to share information about cases in Blaine County, or any other county in the South Central Public Health District, which includes Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.
Statewide, Idaho is reporting eight confirmed coronavirus cases, with a total of 295 people tested as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
During an hour-long tele-town hall discussion on Tuesday with Gov. Brad Little, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn and Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppsen, Idahoans from across the state had the opportunity to ask questions directly to state leaders. Questions ranged from how restaurants should prepare for closures and layoffs of their employees, to what is being done to control infected residents from other states making their way into Idaho.
To that question, Little took the lead in explaining that Idaho is not limiting who comes in and out of the state and that community members should be doing their part to be kind to one another during this trying time. In addition, he said that an emergency declaration made Friday activates Idaho’s price gouging law.
The law prohibits “selling fuel, food, drugs or water at an exorbitant or excessive price during a declared state of emergency,” according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office on March 13.
“My office is committed to ensuring businesses do not use this state of emergency to exploit consumers,” Attorney General Lawrence Wasden stated in the release. “I encourage Idaho businesses to treat their neighbors fairly in the marketplace. Idahoans who see activities to the contrary should report instances of price gouging to my office.”
Consumers may file consumer complaints on the Attorney General’s Office website at ag.idaho.gov.
“Think about your neighbors when you go to the grocery store,” Little added during Tuesday’s teleconference.
In regard to testing, Hahn said Idaho is lagging behind along with every other state in the union.
“Testing has been very problematic,” she said.
According to Hahn, the state lab has been turning around test results within two days but the capacity to test differs from lab to lab. In addition to the state’s testing facility, Idaho is working with four other laboratories to conduct tests of samples from Idahoans, according to Bodily.
Those labs are:
l The University of Washington Department of Laboratory Medicine
l LabCorps, which has labs in California and according to its website has a three- to four-day turnaround time for test results.
l Quest Diagnostics, with labs in California
l ARUP Laboratories, based in Utah. Its website states that as of Monday, March 16, the lab can no longer accept test orders. “ARUP recognizes patients are waiting for critical results, and we do not want to hold specimens or delay testing when demand exceeds our testing capacity,” the lab’s website states.
“Testing availability is the biggest challenge we’re dealing with right now,” Hahn said.
The most recent experimental data show that the COVID-19 virus can last up to 72 hours on some surfaces, Hahn said, and therefore the most important mitigation factors include washing your hands regularly with soap and water before and after touching any surface and maintain good social distancing, 6 feet or more, to avoid coming into contact with someone else who may be infected.
On Monday, the CDC released new measures that are also recommended by a White House task force. Those discourage gatherings of more than 10 people for the next two weeks to limit the risk of transmission from one person to another. According to the CDC website, limiting groups to 10 is only for organizations that serve high-risk populations.
No vaccine exists yet for the novel coronavirus, and according to Hahn, development of a vaccine could take a year or more because it is a new virus never seen before. In addition, Little warned Idahoans to not believe “miracle cures” that are circling the internet and social media.
According to a story by the Associated Press on March 12, there have been claims that a simple “self-check” can be done to see if someone is infected with coronavirus. According to the false claim, holding your breath for 10 seconds could determine whether a person has the virus. That has been debunked by the World Health Organization and other medical experts, according to the Associated Press.
Nationwide, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases is 4,226, according to the CDC, which is updating its website daily at noon Eastern Time.
