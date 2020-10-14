As cooler weather reminded Wood River Valley residents that the winter cold and flu season is looming, Blaine County this week remained ranked in the high-risk category for the spread of coronavirus—but spikes in the local caseload indicate the risk is increasing.
The county on Tuesday was ranked in the “orange” category, meaning that it met the criteria for high risk in the response plan it adopted last month. The plan—which is based on the risk-assessment model established by the Harvard Global Health Institute—calculates each Thursday the community’s risk by averaging data from the previous week.
Using data from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, the model established that the county had a coronavirus case positivity rate of 5.91 percent, with an average of 20.61 new cases per 100,000 residents. A positive case rate above 5 percent and an average between 10 to 25 new cases per 100,000 people both fall into the high-risk category.
“Blaine County’s case rate has remained high in the past 7 days,” the county’s informational coronavirus online dashboard page states. “The county’s local hospital continues to operate under normal conditions but the regional hospitals are experiencing a decrease in capacity. If the case rate continues to increase, Blaine County will quickly escalate to the critical level.”
In fact, the most recent data—not yet figured into the county’s weekly averaging model—indicates that Blaine County on Monday had moved into the “critical” risk category, with a current seven-day average of 41 cases per 100,000 residents. If a “critical” ranking is maintained, the county’s plan recommends more stringent responses, including a stay-at-home order.
Dr. Julie Lyons, a family medicine physician for St. Luke’s in the Wood River Valley, said she is concerned about the recent uptick in coronavirus cases, which has correlated with increased hospitalizations. She said St. Luke’s Wood River admitted four patients with COVID-19 to the hospital over the weekend, after long periods of that number being at or near zero.
“Our hospitalization is going to be tested over the next month,” Lyons said.
Lyons said she is seeing “too much community spread.” In addition to the recommended protective measures of wearing a mask, practicing diligent hand hygiene and social distancing, she strongly advised that people avoid social gatherings, such as weddings, which can act as spreader events for the virus.
Currently, the most new cases of infection are in the younger population in Blaine County. From Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, the county recorded four new cases in the 14-17 age category, nine new cases in the 18-29 age category, and nine additional cases in the 30-39 age group. By comparison, there was only one new case in both the 0-10 and 11-13 age categories, one new case in the 60-69 age group, and two new cases among people who are 70 or older. There were four new cases during that week in the 40-49 and 50-59 age categories.
“You don’t have to be old to die,” Lyons said, noting that last week it was announced that a man in his 20s in Twin Falls County had died from complications caused by COVID-19.
Lyons said health officials are recommending that anyone who is sick with COVID-19 symptoms get tested for the virus.
“That’s what controls community spread,” she said.
The federal Centers for Disease Control website states that symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Tuesday reported a total of 48,663 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus recorded in the state, with 597 new confirmed or probable cases on Monday. The state has recorded 510 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
By Monday, Blaine County had recorded 771 total cases of coronavirus, both confirmed and probable, the state reported. There have been six COVID-19-related deaths in Blaine County, the state reported.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, Blaine County gained 20 new cases of the virus, marking its largest single-day increase in infections since April 3.
The state’s up-to-date seven-day average for the rate of infection through Monday was 41 per 100,000 residents. That figure, if it is maintained, would meet the criteria for a “red”—or “critical”—ranking under Blaine County’s risk-assessment model.
“St. Luke’s is concerned at seeing the case rate increase, as we have seen the virus can have serious impact on people’s health,” Joy Prudek, public relations manager for St. Luke’s Wood River, stated in an email to the Idaho Mountain Express. “We are also concerned because of the economic and mental-health impacts. The increase in cases and hospitalizations is concerning, particularly across the region.
“No one wants additional restrictions imposed. Our community has historically been exemplary in taking care of each other and this is another time we are called to do so. If everyone does their part to reduce the transmission, hopefully we can mitigate this outbreak quickly.”
