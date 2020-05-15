Since the outbreak began, the South Central Health District has tracked down every person who has tested positive for COVID-19, along with anyone whom they may have contacted.
Over the past two months, though, its manpower has dropped from dozens of contact tracers to fewer than 10.
The job title is self-descriptive: Contact tracers determine with whom COVID-19 patients interacted, from two days before the onset of symptoms onward. But for many, their duties go beyond asking a series of questions and getting an update on evolving symptom severity.
At one point the district had 32 staff members redirected from their typical day-to-day jobs to help with contact tracing and monitoring, according to South Central Public Health District Public Health Division Administrator Logan Hudson. Since the district’s peak of the pandemic, which was initially concentrated in Blaine County, that number has been scaled back to nine full-time employees and a few additional staff members as needed, to continue contact tracing on new cases. Districtwide, Hudson said, there are now about 10 new cases a day.
On Wednesday, May 13, the Health District reported no new confirmed cases in Blaine County. Of the 507 lab-confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, only ten were still being monitored by contact tracers, according to the Health District’s website, which is updated nightly on weekdays.
Though the numbers have been decreasing overall, each new case is one new person who needs to be contacted along with whomever that person may have been in contact with in the days before their symptoms began.
District contact tracer Karissa Martin said her role has been much more than just checking in on patients or monitoring whether those who came in contact with an infected person became infected themselves. As a registered nurse, Martin initially felt like she was missing out by not being on the front lines. Now, she recognizes that she “gives a sense of hope” to the people she calls daily.
Many people, especially those who have no one else to talk to outside of their household, look forward to the daily call from Martin. Some chat with her for more than an hour. For Martin, the interaction is a treasured one. She gives them something they need: a sense of hope and someone who listens.
Every call has been different, Martin said, with some patients willing to share every detail and others needing reassurance that the information they are providing will remain private and confidential.
“People initially really wanted connection,” Martin said.
That was the case with one older man Martin was monitoring for symptoms. He had a loved one in the hospital at the time, and described her daily calls as the “calm in the storm” because it gave him an opportunity to ask questions and get reassurance, Martin remembers.
For the homebound, Martin became a connection to the outside world, she said. She answered questions and relieved fear of the new disease. Some took comfort knowing that she would call every day for 10 days or more to monitor their condition and make sure they had someone to get them groceries and medications.
Most people Martin called had someone, whether a neighbor, a friend, a family member or co-worker, who could deliver food and run essential errands during their isolation period.
“It’s been really neat to see the community support one another,” Martin said.
Overall, she said, it’s been a “humbling experience” learning that even though she is not on the front lines working in hospitals and medically caring for the sick, her role is just as vital in the fight against this pandemic.
Health District epidemiologist Christi Dawson-Skuza has been doing contact tracing since the first case in the district was called on March 14. She said people often react differently to being called by the district depending on whether their physician had already given them their test results.
Some people have gotten upset, Dawson-Skuza said, and when that happens, she does the best she can to educate the person about why these calls are important to track and ultimately stop the spread of the virus.
On a typical day, before the pandemic started, Dawson-Skuza was conducting contact tracing calls for other sorts of viruses, including sexually transmitted diseases.
“Contact tracing isn’t new—I do this every single day,” she said.
To her, there is no awkwardness in cold-calling a person to tell them they may have been exposed to a virus, and because she’s also a registered nurse, she has the medical background to understand the science behind what she does and is better able to explain that science to patients or those being monitored.
Dawson-Skuza said contact tracing happens by district, so any new patient within the South Central district—which covers Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties—gets tracked by South Central. If someone with whom the person was in contact lives outside the Health District, or outside the state, contact tracers pass the information on to the other health district or to the state, which then contacts other states or entities that need to be reached, such as airlines if someone had flown just prior to or while having the virus.
Moving forward, Hudson said the Health District will create temporary positions to fulfill gap needs in the tracing project as existing staff begin shifting back to their normal duties. Those interested in being a contact tracer should look on the district’s website for job openings being posted soon or should consider becoming a volunteer for the Medical Reserve Corps, an organization that was called on during the peak of new cases in early April to help.
Hudson said one of the most helpful things the community can do is to protect their own health.
“If you start experiencing cold- or flu-like symptoms, self-isolate and call your primary health-care provider,” Hudson said.
In addition, she said, anyone who does contract the virus and gets contacted by the Health District should “take our advice and requests for time seriously.”
Patients who have tested positive for the virus will be monitored for at least 10 days but may be monitored for longer if their symptoms persist. Those who have been in contact with someone with the virus are monitored for 14 days, the full known incubation period of the virus, to make sure the person does not develop symptoms and continues to self-quarantine.
“Every one of our processes are to help the public and slow the spread of this disease,” Hudson said. “Anything you do to keep yourself, and the people around you, from getting sick helps us.”
The South Central Health District has some reporting issues. They show one case in Camas Co. There are at least 2 more who were refused testing in the beginning but much later were tested. The test showed they had it. Are people like this reported as a new case or what? In addition they report deaths if the person was infected at the time of death. In some cases the virus was not the direct cause of the death. Don’t believe the stats!
A lie. I had contact with several that tested positive and nobody ever called me. Still trying to get tested with no success without symptoms. This newspaper is doing a very poor job.
The article didn’t provide much substance or detail. Treehouse, maybe the people you referred to didn’t give the tracer your name?
The following would have been good info for the article:
You generally need to be in close contact with a sick person to get infected. Close contact includes:
Living in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19,
Caring for a sick person with COVID-19,
Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 10 minutes
I have a similar experience to Treehouse. I and/or my children were in "close contact" (at parties with or guests in my home) within a few days of at least a dozen confirmed cases. No one ever called us, and we never got sick. That said, in a small town that's a near-impossible task. Although very contagious, it's obviously not a given that you will contract the virus even with a lot of "close contact."
Except that, you could have it, be asymptomatic, and give it to someone who isn't so lucky🤔😳☠️
