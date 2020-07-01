From having had one of the highest concentrations of COVID-19 cases in the United States near the start of the pandemic, Blaine County residents used business closures, social distancing and mask-wearing to achieve 17 separate days of no new cases between May 28 and June 18.
But the number of new cases has again begun to tick upward.
From June 18-29, the county saw a rise of 17 new cases, an average of 1.4 per day. From June 23-27, an average of 2.4 new cases per day were reported by the South Central Public Health District.
District epidemiologists say those numbers are primarily coming from community spread, according to district Public Information Officer Brianna Bodily.
“Several of these cases have clear infection points, but they are extremely varied and don’t indicate any single trending vector point,” Bodily said Tuesday. “In other words, it’s spreading throughout the community up there again.”
In addition, positive coronavirus cases for those who do not claim residency in the county or the state are not counted toward the Health District’s numbers; rather, they are counted in whatever county or state that individual claims residence, meaning the number of COVID-19 cases could be higher than the 532 total cases, including probable cases, in Blaine County posted on the state’s coronavirus website as of Tuesday afternoon.
“I think it’s fair to say we are all concerned,” Bodily said about the potentially unreported cases.
Bodily said the method of data collection and reporting was devised and agreed upon by all 50 states to ensure that no one is missed or counted twice, but it does mean that the South Central Health District doesn’t always know when a visitor has tested positive for the disease.
“Because we have communities with high visitor traffic, like Blaine County, the Health District is looking into methods that would help give a better picture of how many positive tests we’re seeing in our region,” she said.
However, because the privacy of those data are protected under the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, “finding a workable solution takes time,” Bodily said.
The county is following a statewide trend. According to The New York Times, Idaho ranked 15th in the nation Tuesday for its seven-day rolling per-capita average of daily new reported cases.
With its 532 confirmed and probable cases, Blaine County continues to have the highest rate of total COVID-19 cases in the state, at a rate of 2,354 per every 100,000 people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Why not just make masks mandatory everywhere in public?
exactly!!
I really feel Brianna's quote about Hippa violations is completely inaccurate. NOthing would be violated we are not asking for names of non residents or even their place of residency . We just want to now the positive COVID count of residents and non residents in our valley. I know Miami Fl. was and is dong this. They are releasing info on how many residents have tested positive and how many non residents have it. it can and should be done!!
I meant know positive COVID cases
Ready, fire, aim . Shut down Blaine .Greed and money over community health is no way to stop the spread . We cant just wear masks and continue to let in virus refugees in that do not isolate . Flawed planning again . Close down now and let us heal locally . The mayor is compromised and has blood on his hands .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In