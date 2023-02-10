Nearly three years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is no longer commanding the attention it once did, but people in Blaine County and beyond are still getting infected.
The South Central Public Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine—recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases from Feb. 1-8 in Blaine County, the most cases of any county in the district during the one-week period.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data also indicate a slight upward trend in COVID-19 cases in the county. The daily seven-day moving average of new cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents was 13.7 on Wednesday, after hitting a four-month high of 19.2 on Monday. The case indicator is still well below periods during the pandemic when cases spiked, including last winter’s omicron-variant surge that brought Blaine County’s seven-day moving average incidence rate per 100,000 population to 443.7.
Health and Welfare has recorded 7,212 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic began in March 2020, with 33 deaths attributed to health complications from the virus. The latest COVID-related death in the county—recorded by the state on Jan. 20—was of a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions, the South Central Public Health District reported. The woman—who was vaccinated against COVID-19 and was not affiliated with a long-term care facility—had been hospitalized, the district reported.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Health and Welfare has recorded 516,578 COVID-19 cases in Idaho, contributing to 5,378 deaths.
Meanwhile, the Twin Falls-based South Central Public Health District has discontinued its monthly COVID-19 risk assessments for the counties it serves. The district had been conducting bi-weekly—and later monthly—assessments of the risk posed by COVID-19 and its impacts on local and regional hospitals. ￼
