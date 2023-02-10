Nearly three years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is no longer commanding the attention it once did, but people in Blaine County and beyond are still getting infected.

The South Central Public Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine—recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases from Feb. 1-8 in Blaine County, the most cases of any county in the district during the one-week period.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data also indicate a slight upward trend in COVID-19 cases in the county. The daily seven-day moving average of new cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents was 13.7 on Wednesday, after hitting a four-month high of 19.2 on Monday. The case indicator is still well below periods during the pandemic when cases spiked, including last winter’s omicron-variant surge that brought Blaine County’s seven-day moving average incidence rate per 100,000 population to 443.7.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments