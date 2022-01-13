The South Central Behavioral Health Board is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations to request up to $20,000 for programs focused on prevention of, treatment of and promoting recovery of behavioral health problems in south-central Idaho.

Applications will be accepted until March 1. Priorities of the grants are education, transportation, housing, suicide intervention and prevention.

Interested agencies—including ones in Blaine County—can apply for a grant at scbhbidaho.org.

