Around 81% of Blaine County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19—significantly higher than the state as a whole. Overall, 55% of eligible Idahoans are fully vaccinated.

As three different respiratory viruses gain strength with the approach of winter, the South Central Public Health District on Thursday determined that one such virus that many Americans might have thought was going away—COVID-19—remains a threat in Blaine County and the surrounding region.

The Health District on Thursday issued a “moderate” COVID-19 risk level for Blaine County, noting that the county’s test positivity rate is elevated.

In its monthly risk assessment of the eight counties it serves, the district reported that Blaine County’s rate for positive COVID-19 tests was 12.1%, in the “high” risk category. That is more than twice the “minimal” goal of 5% or lower.

