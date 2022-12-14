As three different respiratory viruses gain strength with the approach of winter, the South Central Public Health District on Thursday determined that one such virus that many Americans might have thought was going away—COVID-19—remains a threat in Blaine County and the surrounding region.
The Health District on Thursday issued a “moderate” COVID-19 risk level for Blaine County, noting that the county’s test positivity rate is elevated.
In its monthly risk assessment of the eight counties it serves, the district reported that Blaine County’s rate for positive COVID-19 tests was 12.1%, in the “high” risk category. That is more than twice the “minimal” goal of 5% or lower.
The 14-day rolling average of new cases per 10,000 residents was 1.29, in the “moderate” range.
Blaine County’s overall COVID-19 risk has been “moderate” for most of the latter half of 2022, according to Health District assessments.
The risk associated with hospital capacity was also rated as “moderate” because of limited staffing and capacity.
“Impact on the regional hospital [in Twin Falls] is critical for non-COVID related care,” the district stated. “Overall impact is moderate.”
Because many people do not report the results of at-home COVID-19 tests, the Health District stated that it is possible the case rate is higher than data shows.
For the assessment, the district used data from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3.
The district reported that Blaine County had 28 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the week of Dec. 5-11.
The Health District issued “moderate” COVID-19 risk assessments to all other counties in the district, most of which had previously in the fall been assessed with “minimal” risk levels.
On a statewide level, COVID-19 case numbers were trending downward in the fall but have been increasing slightly in recent weeks. The statewide daily seven-day moving average incidence rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population was 11 on Dec. 7, after it had dipped below 9 in October and early November, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. It had soared to about 243 during the omicron-variant surge last winter, before plunging to about 3 in early April.
Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho have also been increasing, Health and Welfare data indicates. Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations were hovering in the 80s in early November. On Dec. 5—the last day of the latest reporting period—the number had almost doubled to 145.
St. Luke’s Wood River hospital had one COVID-19 patient admitted on Tuesday.
Through Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 507,870 COVID-19 cases statewide and 5,280 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 1,638 new COVID-19 cases from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7.
Through Friday, Health and Welfare had recorded 7,038 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 32 deaths.
Nationally, case numbers have been slowly increasing since October. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s seven-day average of new weekly COVID-19 cases was 459,000 on Dec. 7, up from about 265,000 in mid-October.
Blaine County remains the most vaccinated county in Idaho, with 81.8% of the eligible population deemed fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The next highest percentage is in Ada County—which includes Boise—at 62.9%.
Other respiratory viruses pose risks, too, district says
The Health District is also warning people in south-central Idaho to take precautions against other respiratory viruses, as case data show they are hitting the region earlier than usual.
The Idaho Department of Health Welfare reported that 24 percent of respiratory syncytial virus—commonly known as RSV—lab tests in the state came back positive between Nov. 20-26. In south-central Idaho, the positivity rate jumped to nearly 40%. The following week in south-central Idaho, the positivity rate was just over 30%.
RSV is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms, but can cause very serious complications for some people, particularly infants and older adults. It is the leading cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1 in the United States, according to the CDC.
Influenza has also been detected in most areas of Idaho, including the south-central region, the Health District reported last week. Health and Welfare reported last week that hospital admissions for confirmed influenza increased by over 1,500% in the previous four weeks.
Health authorities recorded 48 flu cases in south-central Idaho in the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.
With three respiratory viruses circulating in the country, health authorities are calling the phenomenon a “triple-demic.”
“This fall has been cold and snowy—it is natural for people to gather indoors,” said Logan Hudson, South Central Public Health District division administrator. “The close proximity and decreased air flow give respiratory viruses the perfect opportunity to spread. We’ll continue gathering inside most of the season, so it is important we take steps now to protect our health and decrease our risk of getting sick.”
Because many respiratory viruses are contagious before symptoms start, people should practice good hygiene and health practices, the district advised, including: staying home when sick; getting vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19; washing hands often; avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth, when possible; and covering coughs and sneezes. ￼
