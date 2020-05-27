As cluster testing in areas with high rates of infection takes shape in Idaho, some regions are beginning to see COVID-19 spikes in certain populations, indicating that testing will continue to shed light on the overall impact that the virus has had on Idahoans.
Crush the Curve, a testing initiative co-founded by a former emergency physician, has expanded its testing locations, both for viral testing and antibody testing, from the Treasure Valley to the Magic Valley, with both viral and antibody testing now available in Twin Falls.
Most recently, Crush the Curve tested a food processing plant in Jerome County, where at least 30 employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the South Central Public Health District. The cluster testing spiked the county’s numbers overnight, contributing to an overall increase of 91 in cases across the Health District on Friday.
The district did not update its numbers on Memorial Day, and as of noon on Tuesday, Jerome County had 117 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 probable cases. Blaine County remained at 499 confirmed cases and 11 probable cases.
Rite Stuff Foods, located in Jerome, learned that more than 10 employees were sick toward the end of the week of May 11, according to reporting by the Idaho Statesman. That prompted a mass testing effort at the food plant through Crush the Curve to test all the workers on May 19.
South Central Public Health District Public Information Officer Brianna Bodily told the Mountain Express via email last week that Crush the Curve is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare along with local businesses to select its cluster testing locations, and communicating those locations to the health districts as they go.
“I do believe there is a lot of interest in doing extra testing in Blaine County,” Bodily said.
In a statement last week, Health District epidemiologist Tanis Maxwell said cluster testing is likely to continue to increase overall case numbers.
“We will continue to investigate all confirmed cases and their close contacts to slow the spread of COVID-19 wherever it is found,” Maxwell said.
The district will continue to work to ensure there are enough investigators and contact tracers to keep up with any extra caseloads this testing brings forward, Bodily said. As of Tuesday morning, it had job postings both for contact tracers and COVID investigators on its website at phd5.idaho.gov.
“We are in an area where agriculture is the dominate industry, and food processing plants are a huge part of that,” district Public Health Division Administrator Logan Hudson said. “The nature of some of these jobs requires people to work closely together, making social distancing difficult. Respiratory viruses, like COVID-19, are in the perfect environment to spread rapidly.”
Last week’s cluster comes at a time when “resistance” to measures aimed at stemming the disease is on the rise, Bodily said in a statement.
“Up to this point, contacts within COVID-19 investigations have been very willing to do what they can to help prevent the spread of this disease,” Bodily said. “However, investigators are seeing more resistance within the community and urge people to take this disease seriously, and do what they can to prevent and slow the spread.”
Currently, the cost for testing, both virus and antibody, is about $100 each, according to the Crush the Curve website. That price tag is the at-cost price to cover the lab company, collection supplies, lab supplies and the overhead of the health-care company administering the test. Currently, those testing partners are Saltzer Health, Mountain View Hospital, Bingham Memorial Hospital, Physicians Care Centers, Portneuf Medical Center, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Valor Health and Frontier Pediatric Partners. According to Bodily, companies such as the one in Jerome and a similar food processing plant in Weiser that also had cluster testing after a surge in sick employees covered the cost of their employees getting tested.
Representatives of Crush the Curve could not be reached by press deadline Tuesday to discuss potential testing plans for Blaine County.
Testing tent closed
Meanwhile, Friday marked the last day of the screening and specimen collection tent in the parking lot of St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum. Starting this week, suspected COVID-19 patients will be directed to St. Luke’s Family Medicine Clinic in Hailey instead. Moving forward, patients with COVID-like symptoms are being asked to first complete the online self-triage tool on St. Luke’s myChart portal to determine what to do next. If the triage tool indicates that someone should be tested, an appointment can be made through myChart for sample collection at the clinic.
Those who believe they need to be seen immediately for severe symptoms should call ahead to their local facility and ask for a protective facemask when they arrive. Questions regarding the coronavirus and what procedures should be taken can be directed to the COVID-19 hotline, 208-381-9500.
“It is important to note that we are likely to see waves of COVID-19 activity in the community for weeks and months to come,” the St. Luke’s said in a statement last week. “We have made this shift so we’re better able to adapt to evolving demand over time.”
until the tests are free you will miss a large number of the actual population who can"t afford a dubious answer anyway. as usual, you can"t believe a thing you read .
