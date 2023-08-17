19-05-10 senior connection 4.jpg (copy)

The Senior Connection in Hailey.

 Express file photo

The Senior Connection in Hailey and Dr. Carol Stephens started a collaboration this week to provide a free Alzheimer’s Caregiver Education and Support Group.

The four-week educational support group is for family caregivers of people living with Alzheimer’s and other related dementias. It began on Aug. 16 and continues weekly through Sept. 6., from 1-2:30 p.m.

Stephens and Senior Connection Caregiving Manager, Mary Ratliff, will help caregivers build skills to understand and manage dementia related behavior and communication, as well as help them make time to take care of themselves.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments