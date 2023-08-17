The Senior Connection in Hailey and Dr. Carol Stephens started a collaboration this week to provide a free Alzheimer’s Caregiver Education and Support Group.
The four-week educational support group is for family caregivers of people living with Alzheimer’s and other related dementias. It began on Aug. 16 and continues weekly through Sept. 6., from 1-2:30 p.m.
Stephens and Senior Connection Caregiving Manager, Mary Ratliff, will help caregivers build skills to understand and manage dementia related behavior and communication, as well as help them make time to take care of themselves.
“By educating families, friends, and the community, we can support the person with dementia to do things for themselves rather than taking away their power of choice,” Ratliff said. “This increases the person’s well-being and helps maintain their dignity, confidence, and self-esteem.”
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, about 1 in 9 people aged 65 and older has Alzheimer’s dementia, an estimated 6.7 million Americans. There are an estimated 65,000 with Alzheimer’s in Idaho.
“A person with dementia has care needs higher than most of us can imagine. A well-educated and supported caregiver is the best bet for fully taking on this job with love and empathy,” said Stephens. “I am thrilled to be a part of the Senior Connection’s offering of this terrific group to improve the quality of life for caregivers and their loved ones.”
Stephens said the support and educational group will depend on the comfort and safety that people feel in sharing their experiences, strategies, and successes.
To provide respite for caregivers who attend the support groups, The Senior Connection will provide Adult Memory and Day Care for those who bring the person they care for. For more info contact the Senior Connection and ask for Mary Ratliff at 208-788-3468.
