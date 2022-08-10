South Central Public Health District Bellevue
Express photo by Roland Lane

The South Central Public Health District is encouraging parents to schedule standard immunizations for children before they return to school later this summer.

Children are required to have several immunizations before entering kindergarten, seventh grade and senior year of high school, the district noted, and most colleges and universities also require future students to receive immunizations before enrolling in classes.

“Parents of children at all ages are encouraged to review their children’s immunization record to make sure they meet CDC guidelines,” the district stated in a news release.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

