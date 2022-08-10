The South Central Public Health District is encouraging parents to schedule standard immunizations for children before they return to school later this summer.
Children are required to have several immunizations before entering kindergarten, seventh grade and senior year of high school, the district noted, and most colleges and universities also require future students to receive immunizations before enrolling in classes.
“Parents of children at all ages are encouraged to review their children’s immunization record to make sure they meet CDC guidelines,” the district stated in a news release.
“Immunizations are one of the most powerful tools we have to help prevent the spread of disease,” said Tamara Strong, the district’s school nurse. “Gathering so many kids from different households into one space gives disease a little better chance to spread and thrive. Vaccines help cut back on that risk and keep our kids and schools healthy so education may stay the priority.”
Immunizations are free until a child turns 18 and only cost a small fee to administer.
The Health District holds weekly immunization clinics in its offices around south-central Idaho. People can call their local office to get information about clinics in their area.
Blaine County is served by the district’s office in Bellevue, which can be reached at 208-788-4335.
