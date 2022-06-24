Advocates welcome talk on reproductive choice in Idaho

Idaho is one of 26 states poised to rapidly prohibit abortion in the event that the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years has guaranteed women the right to terminate pregnancies within certain restrictions.
Catherine West, staff attorney for the Legal Voice women’s rights advocacy group in Seattle, Washington, spoke at The Hunger Coalition Monday about what Idahoans can expect and where to turn for help if and when abortion rights are struck down. The Advocates, a local nonprofit providing support for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence, hosted the event.
West said because the Supreme Court is expected to find that there is no constitutional right to abortion, states will soon be able to enact whatever legislative prohibitions that they think are right for their states.
“We have ramped up our work in Idaho due to hateful and hurtful laws that have been introduced in this state,” West said to a group of 30 attendees. “We are ready to stand with you as the laws are expected to change in the near future.”
West said the nearby states of Washington, Oregon and California have made moves to protect abortion care in case Roe v. Wade is overturned, whereby Idaho has a “trigger law” that would make abortion illegal within 30 days and criminalize efforts by friends or family members “aiding and abetting” someone seeking an abortion elsewhere. Nevertheless, she said the option to travel for an abortion will be available.
“If you come from Idaho, you will be able to access abortion care in these other states,” West said.
West said the laws that have been enacted in preparation for the Supreme Court ruling are meant to “scare people.” Idaho’s trigger law would ban all abortions with exceptions for rape, incest and if the pregnant person’s life is at risk.
“If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Idaho may take away other choices as well,” West said. “There are Idaho lawmakers who have said they would prohibit contraception. That’s the world where we are headed.”
An ensuing discussion covered issues relating to records privacy, abortion methods, and how to circumvent governmental intrusion into a woman’s choice when pregnant.
West said women might consider abandoning the use of “period tracker” apps that time menstruation cycles, “because that data could be subpoenaed in court,” and advised continued networking for collaboration.
West advised women to be careful where they go for pregnancy tests because some companies are fronts for anti-abortion activists, often on religious grounds, which may not provide data privacy under Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPAA) regulations.
“Not every place you can go will be a Planned Parenthood office,” said West, which does provide patient privacy.
West said a good place to go for further information, under lawyer/client privilege for privacy, is the If/When/How Hotline at info@ifwhenhow.org or 844-868-2812. She said information on financial support for those seeking an abortion can be found at nwaafund.org or by calling 866-692-2310. ￼
"Hateful and hurtful laws" in Idaho? To whom? Unborn babies? And you're telling us that Idaho has a majority of legislators that will now vote to make contraception illegal? You people need your heads examined.
The deliberations and conversations regarding abortion are complex. This is not a clear cut black and white issue. Most Americans and certainly most Idahoans are against late term abortions and partial birth abortions. On that we can agree. Most of us are also in favor of access to early term abortions. The question before lawmakers, now that the Supreme Court has removed itself from creating new laws as they did in Roe v Wade 50 years ago, is this; what is in the best interest of the new human life AND the life of the mother. We need these careful considered debates. The fear-mongering presented by the Advocates as written in this article is not helpful. Let's try to take a more balanced rational approach.
You might read the Governor’s statement today. It has little of the “balance” that you advocate.
the debate is over, let`s vote
