University of Idaho file photo

The University of Idaho’s administration building in Moscow.

 Courtesy photo by Charles Reitcheck/University of Idaho

BOISE—A box truck equipped with a bright LED billboard began circling the University of Idaho campus Friday.

“Pregnant? You still have a choice,” read one of the bright blue-and-white messages flashing across the side. “You can still get abortion pills by mail,” read another message.

The moving billboard was a salvo by MayDay Health against Idaho’s anti-abortion laws, including some that prohibit state employees from promoting or endorsing abortion or emergency contraception. The organization seeks to inform people in anti-abortion states how to access abortion and contraception.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments