During a virtual town hall on Wednesday night, representatives from South Central Public Health District and St. Luke’s Health System shared the latest information on the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Blaine County and discussed when the valley may be able to open its doors again.
Logan Hudson, Public Health Division administrator for the Health District said contact tracing will be key in ultimately being able to safely open the community again to public gatherings and tourists. South Central will be hiring extra staff to begin this process, and although a specific contact tracing technology has not been decided on yet, Hudson said the health district is considering several, including an app that can be downloaded on any smartphone to allow residents to share the contacts they interact with and locations they go to on a daily basis.
Although cases have drastically decreased over the last week, Hudson said community members need to maintain the mitigation measures being asked of them.
“We have to continue to be diligent with what we’re doing,” Hudson said.
Terry O’Connor, St. Luke’s Wood River emergency room physician and medical director of Blaine County’s emergency services, was also on the virtual town hall panel on Wednesday. O’Connor said that although Blaine County is no longer the county with the most per capita cases in the U.S., it is still number eight, indicating there remains more work to be done before self-isolating and social distancing measures can be lifted.
“Thankfully we’re not number one anymore,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor said that due to the broader St. Luke’s Health System, every patient who needed additional care had access to that care, whether it was a ventilator, an intensive care unit bed or additional medical attention. As of Wednesday, O’Connor said 91 percent of ventilators are currently available and that with a less than one percent case fatality rate in the county, the Wood River Valley fared relatively well, in part to the access to extensive medical equipment, resources, staffing and facilities shared within the health system.
According to O’Connor, roughly five percent of the county has been tested for the COVID-19 virus, but said broader testing needs to be done to see a true reflection of how the virus has spread locally. In addition, O’Connor said testing needs to be more accessible and affordable, in order to ensure not just those with cars and health insurance can get tested.
O’Connor also spoke about two antibody testing initiatives currently being planned for Blaine County. One is a partnership between the Ketchum fire department, the ambulance district and an educational institute and research center. The other is a grassroots effort through the Apothecary pharmacy in Ketchum with guidance from several doctors. Both tests will use different methods, and O’Connor said he was working with both to ensure the most accurate method of testing is being used to get the most from both testing initiatives.
O’Connor said the partnership led study and testing has taken a long time to develop, because “We’re trying to develop the best possible study we can,” and are taking every necessary measure to ensure the safety and education of all those who will participate in the study and testing. Currently, the methodology is being assessed by a review board, per U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines. Everything else—including supplies, facilities for testing, staffing and equipment—is already in place, according to O’Connor.
Looking ahead to summer, Hudson said residents should anticipate the curve to rise again as restrictions get lifted, but that more than likely there will be pockets of infection, rather than a population-wide rise.
“We don’t want waves, we want ripples,” O’Connor added.
That being said, both health experts agreed that although Blaine County was hit hard by the virus, the measures have worked to flatten the curve and residents can begin considering what the future will look like.
“Everything’s going to look different,” Hudson said, “but if anyone could do it, Blaine County can.”
