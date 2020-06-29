Heading into the weekend, Blaine County had 528 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus.
But, with tourist season in full swing, it’s likely an underestimation, according to the South Central Public Health District.
That’s because positive coronavirus cases for those who do not claim residency in the county or the state are not counted towards the health district’s numbers. Rather, they are counted in whatever county or state where that individual lives. Visitors who test positive in Blaine County will not contribute to Blaine County’s total case count, meaning the number of COVID-19 cases could be higher than the 528 reflected on the state’s coronavirus website, South Central Public Health District spokeswoman Brianna Bodily told the Idaho Mountain Express.
“Health districts do not count the test results of people who live outside our jurisdiction,” Bodily said. “I think it’s fair to say we are all concerned.”
In areas of high tourism like Blaine County, it is possible visitors are being tested locally, but results will not make it back to the health district, meaning the data presented on the health district and state’s coronavirus pages could be significantly lower than the actual number of positive COVID-19 cases in the region.
“This method of data collection and reporting is one that was devised and agreed upon by all 50 states to ensure no one is missed or counted twice, but it does mean that SCPHD doesn’t always know when a visitor has tested positive for the disease,” Bodily said.
The health district is looking into methods that would give “a better picture” of how many positive tests are recorded in areas with high visitor traffic, Bodily said.
Blaine County continues to have the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the state, at a rate of 2,336.2 per every 100,000 people as of Saturday—considerably more than the next-highest infection rate, Jerome’s 966.1 per 100,000 people.
For the full story, see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
Don't blame it all on the tourists. Just watching the local' s lack of caution tells me there is plenty of blame to go around.
As for taxes, quit blaming Mayor Martha for the whole enchilada. The City Council does the passing. The Mayor only breaks a tie.
It's about control and money. Thy are voting on a 3% tax increase today along with mask requirement.
Im so mad. Why are they so irresponsible with OUR MONEY that they can't operate on a budget yet they still want to act like our PARENTS. I am 1000 times more responsible in the choices I make for my family, while they just waste so much of our money and ruin the personality that this community took a hundred years to create.
We are throwing our gold before pigs. Anyone want to "peacefully protest" @ Queen Martha Burkes budget meeting todsy?
COVID-15 flights still landing and taking off daily, yet nobody can tell us residents whether they're importing/exporting it again? That's not right. Where's our county leadership? You talk about mandatory masks, but no talk of quarantine for visitors?
laughable response from the airport for sure. we asked for it $$$
Wow. This is disappointing to here. I hope decision makers have better data than this at their disposal.
Why don't they count the cases from tourist? They are here they got tested here, I think it is only right that we know how many non residents have been tested positive for it. I for a fact know of at least 5 positive confirmed cases in the last 4 days from tourists. We need to know actual numbers and where they were eating, shopping, recreating etc. The health department can and should do better for our health and safety
I really dislike the present-tense language they use around the number of cases. All but a dozen or so of the 520+ cases in the valley have recovered, and have not been contagious for months now.
HM, what’s your point. Are you implying there’s nothing to worry about. Try to go easy on your kid’s weed and you might be able to see what’s going on
I agree. Why are we counting cases that are no longer contagious? And I agree with your previous comment in regards to underage drinking. I’d rather burn one with my kids at home then have them out in a valley getting smashed.
No longer contagious? I don't think anybody knows that for sure. Just because someone has had it doesn't necessarily mean they cant get it again.
you do you vinny
HM, I have the same concerns. Get it, get over it and move on.
This will back fire on our school children and teachers and Baldy won't open unless we retake our county back from the hot spotters coming in without mandatory quarantine . No music no weddings no conventions . We pissed all over our resent stay at home order to open to these infected tourists .
