The South Central Public Health District announced last week that young adults make up the highest percentage of COVID-19 infections in the region, reflecting a broader statewide trend of ages 18-29 showing the highest infection rate.
According to a press release on June 18 from the health district—which includes Blaine, Jerome, Twin Falls, Minidoka, Cassia, Camas, Lincoln, and Gooding counties—rates remain high across the region for ages 18-29, with nearly 22 percent of total cases made up of young adults in the health district.
Locally, Blaine County currently has a total of 509 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with five cases still being monitored and 504 cases no longer being monitored.
Although Blaine County has not seen a significant rise in cases since entering into the third stage of Idaho’s reopening plan on May 30, other counties in other health districts in Idaho have not been so fortunate.
The Central Health District announced yesterday that Ada County will revert back to Stage 3, with bars mandated to close beginning tomorrow, following a cluster of new outbreaks that began on June 5 with a group of 10 people who went to a series of bars in the Boise area while infectious.
See tomorrow's Mountain Express for more.
